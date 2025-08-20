A British woman has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a popular tourist hotspot.

The incident reportedly took place in early August but only emerged on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the 59-year-old Brit approached the teen on a beach in Costa del Sol.

She is accused of speaking to her in English to “gain her trust” before groping her.

The Italian teenager then rushed to a nearby shop where a relative had been working before calling the police.

The Brit was held by police in the area.

It later emerged that she allegedly had a history of sexual assault.

The incident was described as "repugnant and intolerable" by local councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas.

"This case shows that when we work together, we manage to halt very serious situations," he said.