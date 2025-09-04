Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach. Picture: Lifeline Hellas

By Henry Moore

The heartbroken husband of a British woman who vanished while he slept on a sun lounger in Greece has confirmed police have found his wife’s body.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, had been swimming at Ofrynio beach in the city of Kavala at when she disappeared. In the days that followed, local police conducted a major search for her. Mr Bourda had been asleep on a sunbed while she was swimming, but awoke to find she had vanished. Now, Mr Bourda has confirmed police have located the body of his beloved wife, a month after she went missing.

Sand beach in Kavala seaside with empty deck chairs and parasols (FILE). Picture: Alamy

The body is yet to be formally identified, but Mr Bourda claims he is ‘99 per cent sure’ it belongs to his wife. He told the MailOnline: “They have found her body. Sadly I was expecting this. “The problem is the harbour police did not start their search until late at night and I don’t know what effect that had. “They said they couldn’t find her, they claimed she had disappeared with an unknown man, but this was rubbish. “I think the harbour police really didn’t do anything and next time something happens like this tehy should think about it. It shouldn’t take them three hours to write up a missing person’s report before starting the search. “They said there were no signs she had drowned, that there was no body, that she was following someone else. But I knew this was not the case. She would not have gone off without her money, her glasses or her medication.” Hitting out at the police, Mr Bourda added: “I had only been to the prosecution centre yesterday to complain about how the police and harbour police have handled this. It will be easy to see when I called the telephone line and how long they didn’t do anything for.

