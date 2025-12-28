The outgoing leader of the UN Refugee Agency has suggested that Britain should be able to cope with 40,000 refugees a year.

Filippo Grandi said that the number of small boat arrivals in the UK last year represented only a small number compared with the figures faced by other countries.

According to official figures, the number of migrants arriving in Britain by small boats this year has now passed 41,000.

Mr Grandi, who will be stepping down at the end of the month, was elected as UNHCR high commissioner for refugees in 2016.

The 68-year-old urged Western Governments to provide more funding for the UN Refugee Agency, warning that the right to seek asylum was “under threat around the world”.

“There is nothing that creates a hostile environment [for refugees] as much as a badly organised welcome, and unfortunately we’ve seen that,” said Mr Grandi.

Read more: Child dies in 'intense' Kent house fire

Read more: Former Wessex Water boss receives £170k bonus despite government ban