The government's Independent Slavery Commissioner is calling on ministers to look at new laws to bring the UK in line with the US and EU, and to help give struggling British firms a boost too.

Christmas decorations, plastic and clothes are at risk of flooding into the UK thanks to lax imports rules around slavery, LBC's been told. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Christmas decorations, kids toys, and even cotton t-shirts are being bought by consumers here in the UK, that were made using slave labour.

Britain is becoming a 'dumping ground' for billions of pounds worth of goods made on the backs of modern slaves, LBC's been told. Christmas decorations, kids toys, and even cotton t-shirts are being bought by consumers here in the UK, that were made using slave labour. The government's Independent Slavery Commissioner is calling on ministers to look at new laws to bring the UK in line with the US and EU, and to help give struggling British firms a boost too. Research by her team, the charity Unseen, and Cherie Blair's firm, Omia Strategy, has found there's up to £20billion of goods which are currently flooding the UK market. Firms in countries around the world are using underage workers, forcing people to work, or making them do so for little pay, or in poor conditions, she says. And British businesses are unable to compete with those other firms on the market, which are able to sell goods at a hugely reduced price. But it shouldn't be for consumers to have to figure that out, and the Government should act to stop dodgy businesses from being allowed to sell here, she says.

Solar panels could be at risk of modern slavery links. Picture: Getty

Ms Lyons added: "I think everyone would be really uncomfortable having our race to Net Zero being at the expense of forced labour and slaves in those conditions, and actually really uncomfortable going to the supermarket and inadvertently buying a Christmas pudding, which would be made in conditions that actually most Brits don't want.Earlier this year, the energy secretary Ed Miliband said minister will ban the UK's national energy company, GB Energy, from investing in projects that use solar panels linked to Chinese slave labour, after a backlash from MPs.

But it could make the drive to get to Net Zero more expensive as a result.

"It's stuff like solar panels, stuff that's made with something called polysilicon and it's stuff that's mined from those places in China and then created in those forced labour camps." BT, a survivor of modern slavery, told LBC: "The whole journey of being with an exploiter, you're just controlled by different mechanisms and being vulnerable, you're taken advantage of. "There's a lot of survivors... who speak about just the coercion and threats to family and yet it's really, really dark. "People do really dark things to keep you silent, to keep you quiet and to keep you within their power."


