Britain and Poland have agreed to work together to build a new generation of air defence missiles, as the West gears up its defence efforts against Russia.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting signed the pact in Warsaw on Tuesday, where he met his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

A new agreement, the Warsaw Defence Plan, will also see the two nations work together to build new drones and anti-drone measures, as well as collaborate closely on more traditional land, sea and air defence.

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Mr Streeting said: “Poland is one of the UK’s closest allies – from flying together in the Battle of Britain, to breaking the Enigma code, they have been a vital partner for our defence for nearly a century.

“The new Warsaw Defence Plan honours this co-operation and sets out how we will continue to work together today, building a stronger Europe in a stronger Nato.

“From collaborating on Nato exercises that deter our adversaries to working together to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, we are committed to standing together for European security whilst boosting our economies with stronger defence industries.”

Under the pact, the two nations will share their experiences of developing new warships. Britain’s Type 31 frigate and Poland’s Miecznik are based on a common design.

The allies have also agreed to increase shared patrols in the Baltic Sea, to protect vital communications cables on the seabed.

The agreement comes ahead of a major Coalition of the Willing exercise next month, which will see British, French and German forces join Warsaw’s soldiers in Poland for training to prepare for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine once the war is over.