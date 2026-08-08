Last month, Andy Burnham spoke of pubs as a core part of Britain’s heritage and being at the heart of working-class culture.

He's right - but he could have been speaking about bingo.

It's true that pubs matter. They are the heart and soul of communities and where memories are made. They deserve to be protected. But Britain's social life does not end at the pub door.

Across the country, bingo clubs are just as much a part of our national story. They are places where hundreds of thousands of people meet friends, celebrate birthdays, enjoy an affordable night out and, yes, hope for a little bit of luck along the way.

With that in mind, bingo clubs seemed like an omission from the list of venues mentioned in the Government's business rates support for hospitality. Our clubs face many of the same challenges as pubs, restaurants and other leisure venues. Rising costs, pressure on household budgets and the need to continue investing in buildings, staff and customers all affect bingo just as much.

Earlier this year, the Government showed it understood that. The abolition of Bingo Duty was one of the most significant decisions for our industry in decades. It not only saved several clubs under significant financial pressure but also gave club owners the money back to reinvest in the buildings they own, the staff they employ and the communities they serve. Ministers recognised that bingo clubs deliver benefits that go far beyond the game itself. That same principle should apply to business rates now.

Bingo clubs are major employers in towns and cities across Britain. They bring people into high streets, support neighbouring businesses and provide affordable leisure at a time when many families are watching every penny. They are every bit as important to hospitality as the venues already benefiting from relief.

Most importantly, they are part of Britain's working-class culture. The people who fill our clubs every week are exactly the people – and the parts of the country – politicians say they want to support. Pensioners, carers, shift workers, young couples enjoying an affordable night out and groups of friends who simply enjoy spending time together. There is nothing old-fashioned about that. If anything, in an increasingly isolated world, it has never mattered more.

The Prime Minister was right to speak proudly about protecting the places that define Britain. Bingo clubs deserve to stand alongside pubs and nightclubs in that vision. The Government has already shown it understands the social and economic value of bingo. Now it should finish the job by extending the business rates cut to the clubs that keep communities together in every corner of the country.

If we want thriving high streets and strong communities, we cannot stop at the pub door. Britain's bingo clubs deserve protecting too.

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Nicole Garrett is CEO of the Bingo Association.

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