Picture the scene: a Jobcentre Plus office somewhere in the country.

A 19-year-old woman sits in a chair next to a 62-year-old man.

Do they have anything in common?

More than you might think.

They sit at opposite ends of working life, yet many of the barriers they face are strikingly similar.

The younger woman is not in education, employment or training, what policymakers would call 'NEET'. The older man is neither in employment nor retired, part of the group we call 'NETER'.

Looking at NEETs and NETERs side by side tells us something important about the state of the UK's labour market.

The term NEET was developed because traditional unemployment statistics missed a wider group of young people. Over time, it has become an established term, improving understanding of a previously overlooked group.

At the Centre for Ageing Better, we created NETER for a similar reason.

Employment rates tell us how many people are in work, but less about those who are not. People in their 50s and early 60s who are out of work are often assumed to be retired. For most, that is simply not the case.

In fact, 2.9 million people aged 50 to State Pension age are neither in employment nor retired. Within that group, almost one million say they would like to work.

In recent years, there has been no shortage of attempts to pit younger and older generations against one another. Headlines have erroneously suggested that older workers staying in employment are preventing younger people from getting jobs, while debates about public spending often frame support for one generation as coming at the expense of another.

NEETs and NETERs are both victims of our failing labour market.

Both groups face assumptions about what people of their age can and cannot do. Young people are often stereotyped as lacking commitment, ambition or resilience. Older people are assumed to be less adaptable, less productive or less willing to learn new skills.

Most importantly, both encounter many of the same structural barriers.

Health is a major factor. Among NETERs, ill-health or disability is one of the most common reasons for being out of work. Among young people, the proportion who are NEET for health-related reasons has increased dramatically over the past two decades.

Both groups are also more likely to experience insecure or poor-quality work. And for both, where they live can shape their opportunities, with transport links, local labour markets and regional inequalities affecting access to employment.

Both groups are also often first to feel the effects of labour market disruption, like the advent of AI.

These are not temporary challenges. They are long-term structural issues that carry significant costs for individuals, employers and the economy.

The UK has set an ambition of reaching an 80% employment rate. Yet when we compare ourselves with countries already close to that goal, the biggest gaps are not among people in their prime working years but among younger and older workers. The UK, Iceland, the Netherlands and Switzerland have little difference in employment rates for 25-54-year-olds, but a ten-percentage-point gap for 55-64-year-olds.

Too often, debates about work are framed as a competition between generations. In reality, the same barriers that prevent young people from getting a foothold in the labour market can also push older workers out of it. A labour market that works well for one generation is often one that works well for all.

If the 19-year-old woman and the 62-year-old man sitting in the Jobcentre Plus office have one thing in common, it is this: both remind us that a healthy labour market is not just about how many people are in work.

It is about whether people of all ages have the opportunity to participate, contribute and thrive.

The government has rightly focussed a lot of resources on trying to tackle the NEET crisis, with the soon-to-be published Milburn Review central to its response. The same cannot be said about its focus on the NETER crisis. But if the Prime Minister wants to deliver economic growth in every postcode, he will need to turn his focus to 50+ workers in the very near future.

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Dr Andrea Barry is Deputy Director for Work, Retirement and Transitions at the Centre for Ageing Better.

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