Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to workers during a visit to Glass Futures in St Helens, Merseyside. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Nearly two in three Brits think the country is “broken and needs radical action to fix it”, fresh polling seen by LBC reveals today.

In a stark message to Sir Keir Starmer as MPs return to Westminster for his second year in charge, they reveal how the PM faces an uphill battle to keep voters' support. According to research by Merlin Strategy for 5654 & Company, the cost of living is still the overwhelming priority for 66 per cent of British voters. That’s followed by the economy (46%), healthcare (45%), immigration (44%), and housing (18%).

It puts Rachel Reeves on course for a potentially unpopular Budget next month, as households of all incomes are feeling the pinch. She’s expected to set out the date for her major fiscal statement, expected to be in November, in the coming days. Nearly four in ten voters earning more than £80,000 of more said the cost of living was the country’s main challenge. Over a third of all people said their situation was "getting by, but it's tight," while 31% say they are "comfortable but not wealthy." Brits are split on taxes, with voters divided on whether the government should raise taxes to increase spending or maintain current levels. However, there is broad consensus that income taxes are too high, with 51% of the public saying they are, and only 14% saying they are too low. Concerns are higher for taxes on working people, with nearly two-thirds (62%) saying these are excessive. The Chancellor’s rumoured to be looking at a string of policies to try and fill a black hole that some economists say is up to £40billion. Options on the cards include putting National Insurance on rental income, closing loopholes around inheritance tax, or changes to capital gains and property taxes.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor Of The Exchequer,. Picture: Getty