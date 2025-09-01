Britain is 'broken and needs radical action' say two thirds of voters, bombshell new poll reveals
Nearly two in three Brits think the country is “broken and needs radical action to fix it”, fresh polling seen by LBC reveals today.
Listen to this article
In a stark message to Sir Keir Starmer as MPs return to Westminster for his second year in charge, they reveal how the PM faces an uphill battle to keep voters' support.
According to research by Merlin Strategy for 5654 & Company, the cost of living is still the overwhelming priority for 66 per cent of British voters.
That’s followed by the economy (46%), healthcare (45%), immigration (44%), and housing (18%).
It puts Rachel Reeves on course for a potentially unpopular Budget next month, as households of all incomes are feeling the pinch.
She’s expected to set out the date for her major fiscal statement, expected to be in November, in the coming days.
Nearly four in ten voters earning more than £80,000 of more said the cost of living was the country’s main challenge.
Over a third of all people said their situation was "getting by, but it's tight," while 31% say they are "comfortable but not wealthy."
Brits are split on taxes, with voters divided on whether the government should raise taxes to increase spending or maintain current levels.
However, there is broad consensus that income taxes are too high, with 51% of the public saying they are, and only 14% saying they are too low.
Concerns are higher for taxes on working people, with nearly two-thirds (62%) saying these are excessive.
The Chancellor’s rumoured to be looking at a string of policies to try and fill a black hole that some economists say is up to £40billion.
Options on the cards include putting National Insurance on rental income, closing loopholes around inheritance tax, or changes to capital gains and property taxes.
Treasury sources have refused to speculate on the Budget’s contents, but stressed they want to focus on “fairness”.
The Chancellor has to find billions to pay for the welfare rebellion U-turn, and the change to winter fuel allowance too.
If economic growth isn’t as good as predicted, she may also have to find a bigger buffer of cash to meet her fiscal rules.
But she has repeatedly promised she won’t raise income tax, VAT, or national insurance on working people - leaving her with little room to manoeuvre.
Today the prime minister will hail the expansion of 30 hours of free childcare for infants as low as nine months - originally a Tory promise.
The move will put £7,500 a year on average back into families’ pockets, and it’s hoped will help get women back to work and boost growth rates too.
Later this week, a string of other ‘Plan for Change’ announcements and manifesto commitments are expected as the Government attempts to get on the front foot ahead of party conference season.
Government sources said these would focus on policies which would make a genuine difference to struggling families, and show the direction of the government.