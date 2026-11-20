Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed a deal between the UK and EU on

It comes as the PM said that a deal with the bloc marked "a good day for Britain and a good day for Europe".

The Prime Minister said it was a “good day for Britain and a good day for Europe”, as he met EU chiefs in Brussels to announce a package covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading.

The PM arrived in Brussels on Thursday to finalise a deal, amid suggestions the youth experience scheme could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK, with Britons able to do the same on the continent.

He said the next 12 months would be spent “brainstorming” ideas with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

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