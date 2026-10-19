The UK have signed a treaty to cede control of the Territory in exchange for securing the continued operation of the Diego Garcia

Wes Streeting has pledged to press ahead with negotiations relating to sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Alex Storey

Wes Streeting has pledged to press ahead with negotiations surrounding Britain's Chagos Islands after looking at the deal with a "fresh pair of eyes".

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Taking his first questions in the House of Commons as Defence Secretary on Monday, Mr Streeting described the deal as "necessary" which he said was the same conclusion reached by every prime minister since Boris Johnson. The UK signed a treaty in May last year to cede control of the British Indian Ocean Territory in exchange for securing the continued operation of a joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia. The UK agreed to pay Mauritius £165 million a year in the first three years of a 99-year deal, dropping to £120 million annually from year four. Read more: Chagos deal 'on hold' as Defence Secretary admits Britain 'can't proceed without US support' Read more: Trump blasts Chagos deal - but insists special relationship is 'more up' since Burnham appointment

Mr Streeting said: "Having looked at this whole issue with a fresh pair of eyes, I've reached the same conclusion as every prime minister since Boris Johnson, including this one, which is that the capabilities provided by that base make it extremely unwise and a risk not worth taking to have legal uncertainty. "That is why efforts to negotiate a treaty continue, and they [the Conservatives] may disagree now. "If they do, they should explain why Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and [Rishi Sunak] were all trying to achieve the same outcome." President Donald Trump has previously labelled it as a "terrible deal" and described it as "ridiculous".

President Donald Trump previously described it as a "terrible deal". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

His comments came after Tory MP and former chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee Sir Julian Lewis asked whether Mr Streeting has told US defence secretary Pete Hegseth that Mauritius is a signatory of the Pelindaba Treaty. The Pelindaba Treaty, officially the African Nuclear-Weapons-Free Zone Treaty establishes the African continent and its associated islands as a nuclear-weapon-free zone. Sir Julian said that means "no nuclear weapons can be deployed or stored anywhere on its territory", adding: "If Mauritius takes over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, that means no nuclear weapons can be stored in the Diego Garcia base."