Britain could run out of gas by end of winter, risking higher energy bills, report warns
The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas identified the UK as one of the countries most vulnerable to a gas crisis in its report
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Britain could run out of gas by the end of the winter if temperatures significantlly drop over the coming months, raising fears of an energy crisis.
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The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) has warned that UK gas reserves could be depleted entirely during a cold snap, prompting concerns about the country’s energy security.
The warning comes as the UK relies on gas storage facilities across Europe, where reserves are also running low.
A shortage could force Britain to rely more heavily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, potentially increasing household energy bills.
The UK was identified as one of the countries most at risk of a gas crisis in the report, which projects that reserves could run out during a prolonged cold spell.
“Maintaining strong LNG deliveries throughout the winter remains important to support the European gas balance and preserve storage levels” the report said.
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It added: “If LNG availability remains limited, storage levels could fall well below 30 per cent by the end of the winter, increasing impact in the event of potential cold spells later in the season.”
EU gas storage facilities are 72 per cent full heading into winter, significantly below the 88 per cent level previously identified as necessary.
Other European countries have considerably higher reserves. At the beginning of October, underground gas storage was 48 per cent full in the UK, compared with 94 per cent in Portugal and 99 per cent in Poland.
The warning comes as Andy Burnham faces mounting pressure to approve the Jackdaw North Sea gas field, which could increase domestic gas supplies.
Mr Burnham has already raised concerns about an “energy crisis”, warning that the winter will be “very challenging”.
He has also indicated he would take a "pragmatic" approach to North Sea oil and gas.
The conflict in the Middle East has caused significant disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for around 20 per cent of global LNG trade. The UK and Europe are increasingly reliant on supplies from the US amid disruption to energy markets.
This dependence could leave both the UK and EU more vulnerable to potential political interference from Donald Trump’s administration.
In response to the report, a Government spokesperson said: “We have a diverse energy mix and are confident in our security of supply. Gas is sold on the international market and the price is not connected to our storage capacity – which was only 5pc of our supply last winter.”