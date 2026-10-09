The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas identified the UK as one of the countries most vulnerable to a gas crisis in its report

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) has warned that UK gas reserves could be depleted entirely during a cold snap. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Britain could run out of gas by the end of the winter if temperatures significantlly drop over the coming months, raising fears of an energy crisis.

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The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) has warned that UK gas reserves could be depleted entirely during a cold snap, prompting concerns about the country’s energy security. The warning comes as the UK relies on gas storage facilities across Europe, where reserves are also running low. A shortage could force Britain to rely more heavily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, potentially increasing household energy bills. The UK was identified as one of the countries most at risk of a gas crisis in the report, which projects that reserves could run out during a prolonged cold spell. “Maintaining strong LNG deliveries throughout the winter remains important to support the European gas balance and preserve storage levels” the report said. Read more: Families left almost £3,000 worse off due to cost of living crisis Read more: Chancellor’s intervention plans could cut energy bills for millions

A shortage could force Britain to rely more heavily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, potentially increasing household energy bills. Picture: Alamy

It added: “If LNG availability remains limited, storage levels could fall well below 30 per cent by the end of the winter, increasing impact in the event of potential cold spells later in the season.” EU gas storage facilities are 72 per cent full heading into winter, significantly below the 88 per cent level previously identified as necessary. Other European countries have considerably higher reserves. At the beginning of October, underground gas storage was 48 per cent full in the UK, compared with 94 per cent in Portugal and 99 per cent in Poland. The warning comes as Andy Burnham faces mounting pressure to approve the Jackdaw North Sea gas field, which could increase domestic gas supplies.

The warning comes as Andy Burnham faces mounting pressure to approve the Jackdaw North Sea gas field, which could increase domestic gas supplies. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty