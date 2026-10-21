The latest public sector finance figures should fill every taxpayer with a deep sense of dread for what’s coming in the budget.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has laid bare the grim reality the Chancellor faces. Inflation has surged to 3.5%, public sector borrowing has overshot forecasts to hit £24.5bn, and the national debt has officially spiralled through the £3 trillion mark.

£3 trillion sounds abstract, but when you understand how it affects ordinary Brits, the number becomes very real. The most brutal truth for taxpayers is that a staggering chunk of the tax they pay every month isn’t building new hospitals, hiring police officers or funding defence.

Instead, it is paying for debt interest, with this morning’s stats showing that we spent almost £11bn on debt interest in September alone, which was 16.6% higher than what we spent in the same month last year and around £2bn above the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) forecasts. Billions thrown straight down the drain.

These stats will translate into a relentless pincer move from the government.

Firstly, there is the threat of more tax hikes in Chancellor John Healey’s first budget next week. When public sector borrowing costs keep jumping, and debt interest keeps soaring, the Treasury’s so-called ‘headroom’ (the amount of leeway the government has within its own fiscal rules) vanishes into thin air.

And when the government is backed into a corner with no options, it inevitably comes after taxpayers' wallets rather than take the scissors to government spending. Whether this will be through targeted hits on specific sectors, stealth taxes or even new taxes is yet to be seen, but make no mistake, taxpayers will be the ones forced to foot the bill for Whitehall’s addiction to spending.

Secondly, there is fiscal drag. Because tax thresholds remain frozen, that 3.5% inflation rate will act like a silent thief on pay packets. As wages rise to keep pace with prices, more and more nurses, teachers and middle earners are dragged into higher tax brackets, with TaxPayers' Alliance analysis highlighting that 1 million more people will already be dragged into new income tax bands in 2026-27. This means more people will pay a larger share of their income into the government’s coffers without the Chancellor ever having to officially announce a tax rise.

The Chancellor finds himself trapped between a rock and a hard place, and he is undoubtedly in an unenviable position. But it is the average household that will end up feeling the pain. If he borrows more, they will pay the price in the form of higher debt interest payments in the future. If he tries to tax his way out of it, then their take-home pay, assets, and daily costs will go up.

The fact is, the country isn’t being taxed to fund future investments or improve public services; it is being taxed to pay for past profligacy. So, when Healey stands up at the dispatch box next week, do not be fooled by all the talk about hard choices and economic jargon. This government and past governments already made the choices. Taxpayers are just being handed another bill.

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Darwin Friend is research director at the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

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