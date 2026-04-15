Several defence figures have sounded the alarm about the UK's vulnerability, as it is reported that Rachel Reeves is unwilling to fund major military spending hikes

Britain cannot defend itself while the benefit bill remains high, ex-defence chiefs have claimed, as it has been reported that hikes in military spending are being blocked by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Britain cannot defend itself while the benefit bill remains high, ex-defence chiefs have claimed, as it has been reported that hikes in military spending are being blocked by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

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After the former chief of Nato, Lord George Robertson, accused Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Reeves of "corrosive complacency" on Tuesday, several other defence figures have also sounded the alarm about Britain's unpreparedness for potential war. Lord Robertson said the UK is underprepared for war due to the “ever-expanding welfare budget” and “corrosive complacency” from Sir Keir Starmer’s government. Despite the calls, Rachel Reeves is reportedly only proposing increasing defence spending by less than £10 billion over the next four years. The Chancellor has outlined plans for a "limited" increase in military spending amid renewed concern over the public finances caused by the Iran war, according to the Times. This comes despite a reported funding gap of £28 billion on existing plans to boost Britain's armed forces. Read More: Starmer accused of ‘corrosive complacency’ on defence by former Nato chief Read More: Britain is unprepared for war, so it's high time we get real about defence spending, writes Andrew Marr

After the former chief of Nato, Lord George Robertson (right), accused Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Reeves of "corrosive complacency" on Tuesday, several other defence figures have also sounded the alarm about Britain's unpreparedness. Picture: Getty

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Lord Stirrup, the former Chief of the Defence Staff, warned that "we need to get our act together very quickly or we're going to be standing into serious danger". Lord Stirrup, who held Britain’s most senior military role between 2006 and 2010, criticised the government for not sufficiently investing in the country's defence. Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, the ex-Armed Forces chief said: “This government is the one which says, rightly, that the security of the nation and its people is their first priority. Well, it's all very well to say that, but you need to back that up with deeds, and so far they're not doing it.” Stirrup and Robertson's calls were also backed by Labour peer Lord Hutton, who served as both defence and work and pensions secretary in the New Labour government. Lord Hutton urged Sir Keir to grip the issue as the "defining moment in his premiership", saying he has "a very, very short period of time to start putting this right and sending out the signals to Vladimir Putin" that Britain is serious about defending itself. Hutton told reporters that the Government has "got to get a grip on the rising welfare budget" despite having watered down plans to do so more than once since gaining power in July 2024. Plans to change eligibility for the personal independence payment (PIP) triggered a backbench rebellion, leading to the policy being shelved. Proposals to only allow Pension Credit claimants to get the Winter Fuel Allowance were also changed under intense scrutiny from Labour MPs. But instead of boosts to spending, it has been claimed that the Treasury is pushing the Ministry of Defence to find £3.5billion in cuts this year.

The government has faced calls to increase defence spending. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Andrew Marr, Lord Stirrup said that "we need 2.5% immediately", referring to the percentage of GDP spent on defence. The government has committed to this increase by 2027/28, with additional accounting changes for intelligence spending projected to bring total national security expenditure to 2.6% of GDP. Lord Stirrup added: "There is clearly a big gap between the cost of the current programme and the available resources. People have been talking about a £28 billion gap that needs to be closed. That's the first thing." "We then need to get to, I would suggest, 3% of GDP by the end of this Parliament, with a clear commitment to get to 3.5% of GDP by the middle of the next Parliament," he added. To find the public money to fund the increase in defence spending, Lord Stirrup pointed towards social welfare spending. He said: "For decades now we have funded ever-increasing social provision at the expense of defence. And I'm afraid there has to be some rowing back on that now. "There'd be no good providing all the social services that people would like if we're not secure, if we're not safe." Asked whether this should include looking at the pension triple lock, Lord Stirrup said: "I think we should be looking at everything."