Britain ‘will be sorry’ unless defence gaps are plugged, defence chair warns LBC as MPs expose Russian submarine threat
Britain “will be sorry in the long run” unless ministers properly fund its armed forces and tackle serious shortages of warships, the chair of the Commons Defence Committee has warned LBC.
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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Labour MP Tan Dhesi said the country needed to confront the gaps in its military capabilities as Russian spy ships and submarines map the undersea infrastructure Britain depends on.
His warning comes as a new report from the committee exposes weaknesses in Britain’s ability to counter Russia in the Arctic and North Atlantic, with potential consequences for vital energy pipelines, data cables and the UK’s nuclear deterrent.
“We as a nation need to face up to the truth that if we do not fund defence properly, if we do not plug these capability gaps, then we will be sorry in the long run,” Mr Dhesi told LBC.
He said the Royal Navy had just five frigates equipped with the specialist towed sonar needed to hunt hostile submarines, against a requirement for at least eight.
Mr Dhesi also pointed to the wider decline in the fleet, telling Nick that the 2010 defence review had set out a requirement for 19 frigates and destroyers.
“At the moment, we are at a mere 11,” he said.
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He said the difficulties deploying HMS Dragon during the Iran crisis as an example of the consequences when too many ships are unavailable.
“When we had the Iran crisis erupt, we couldn’t even get a single naval vessel out there for weeks on end because everything was either in maintenance or deep maintenance,” he told LBC.
“So there are serious issues.”
Asked about Russian vessels operating around Britain’s undersea cables, Mr Dhesi said the threat made investment in frigates, destroyers and submarines all the more urgent.
“It is a much more volatile world that we’re living in, and these spy ships and submarines, they’re mapping out our critical infrastructure,” he said.
“So that’s the data cables, the energy pipes, the critical infrastructure that we are so dependent on as a nation.”
The committee’s report warns that failing to deter Russia in the High North, encompassing the Arctic and parts of the North Atlantic, would leave cables and pipelines in and around UK waters particularly vulnerable during peacetime.
During a conflict, the consequences could extend to the British population, military bases, the nuclear deterrent and the Atlantic routes needed to bring American reinforcements and supplies to Europe.
MPs said the Ministry of Defence had accepted a serious gap in anti-submarine warfare capability, questioning whether the replacement of ageing Type 23 frigates with new Type 26 warships had been properly managed.
They called for no further Type 23 frigates equipped with towed sonar to leave service until replacements arrive on a one-for-one basis.
The report also found that Britain had allowed its ability to operate submarines beneath Arctic ice to lapse, giving Russia greater freedom to conceal and protect its own submarines while threatening NATO shipping and British infrastructure.
Ministers have been urged to restore that capability as quickly as possible and set out how the availability of existing frigates, destroyers and attack submarines will improve before 2030.
The committee also warned that Britain and its European allies must prepare for uncertainty over American support, identifying the need to assess how they would fight a conflict in the region without US assistance.
While the government is investing in a mix of crewed warships and uncrewed systems, MPs cautioned that new technology must prove itself in harsh Arctic conditions before it is relied upon to fill gaps in the fleet.
Mr Dhesi told LBC he wanted the Chancellor to set out a path towards spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030.
“We need to take our defence and national security seriously and invest in it,” he said. “In the here and now.”