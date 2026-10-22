Royal Navy vessels have shadowed Russian ships sailing in the English Channel many times recently. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

Britain “will be sorry in the long run” unless ministers properly fund its armed forces and tackle serious shortages of warships, the chair of the Commons Defence Committee has warned LBC.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Labour MP Tan Dhesi said the country needed to confront the gaps in its military capabilities as Russian spy ships and submarines map the undersea infrastructure Britain depends on. His warning comes as a new report from the committee exposes weaknesses in Britain’s ability to counter Russia in the Arctic and North Atlantic, with potential consequences for vital energy pipelines, data cables and the UK’s nuclear deterrent. “We as a nation need to face up to the truth that if we do not fund defence properly, if we do not plug these capability gaps, then we will be sorry in the long run,” Mr Dhesi told LBC. He said the Royal Navy had just five frigates equipped with the specialist towed sonar needed to hunt hostile submarines, against a requirement for at least eight. Mr Dhesi also pointed to the wider decline in the fleet, telling Nick that the 2010 defence review had set out a requirement for 19 frigates and destroyers. “At the moment, we are at a mere 11,” he said. Read more: Russia 'using fishing trawlers to map undersea cables in UK waters' Read more: Streeting insists Trump has not sided with Russia over Ukraine despite Putin praise from US envoy

‘A mere 11’ warships: Defence chair warns LBC of holes in Britain’s defences as Russian threat grows. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

He said the difficulties deploying HMS Dragon during the Iran crisis as an example of the consequences when too many ships are unavailable. “When we had the Iran crisis erupt, we couldn’t even get a single naval vessel out there for weeks on end because everything was either in maintenance or deep maintenance,” he told LBC. “So there are serious issues.” Asked about Russian vessels operating around Britain’s undersea cables, Mr Dhesi said the threat made investment in frigates, destroyers and submarines all the more urgent. “It is a much more volatile world that we’re living in, and these spy ships and submarines, they’re mapping out our critical infrastructure,” he said. “So that’s the data cables, the energy pipes, the critical infrastructure that we are so dependent on as a nation.”

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Russian submarines pose a threat to Britain’s vital undersea infrastructure and nuclear deterrent, MPs have warned, amid serious gaps in the Royal Navy’s ability to detect and track them. Picture: Chad Lawhorn/Alamy

The committee’s report warns that failing to deter Russia in the High North, encompassing the Arctic and parts of the North Atlantic, would leave cables and pipelines in and around UK waters particularly vulnerable during peacetime. During a conflict, the consequences could extend to the British population, military bases, the nuclear deterrent and the Atlantic routes needed to bring American reinforcements and supplies to Europe. MPs said the Ministry of Defence had accepted a serious gap in anti-submarine warfare capability, questioning whether the replacement of ageing Type 23 frigates with new Type 26 warships had been properly managed. They called for no further Type 23 frigates equipped with towed sonar to leave service until replacements arrive on a one-for-one basis.