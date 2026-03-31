Britain has been warned it risks fighting “tomorrow’s war with yesterday’s thinking”, as experts say the pace of modern conflict is rapidly outstripping how quickly the UK can adapt.

Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Liam Hutcheson, UK Director at MyDefence, said warfare is evolving at such speed that traditional defence planning risks falling behind the reality on the ground.

His warning comes as the Government pushes ahead with its 2025 Strategic Defence Review, which includes plans to boost military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and rebuild key capabilities across the Armed Forces.

But Hutcheson cautions that investment alone will not be enough if military thinking does not evolve alongside it.

“The real challenge is ensuring that defence thinking keeps pace with how quickly conflict itself is evolving,” he writes.

The war in Ukraine has become a defining example of that shift, showing how success on the battlefield now depends on rapid adaptation, constant innovation and the ability to respond in real time.

Central to that change is the rise of drones, which Hutcheson says are not just significant because of their firepower, but because of how easily they can be deployed, modified and integrated into wider intelligence networks.

That has already forced a rethink in the UK, with a growing focus on speeding up procurement so new technology can reach the front line in months rather than years.

But the threat is no longer confined to conventional battlefields.

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