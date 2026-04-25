Dog attacks resulting in injuries across the UK have increased by more than 80% since 2020.

The number of attacks has continued to rise despite a ban of the XL bully breed, which came into force in February 2024.

Figures obtained by the Daily Mirror show offences of out-of-control dog attacks causing injury recorded by police have risen from 16,040 in 2020 to 29,400 last year – a rise of 83%.

London saw the highest number of dog attacks in 2025, with the Metropolitan Police recording 2,530 cases.

Greater Manchester Police recorded the second highest total with 1,678 attacks.Earlier this month a three-month-old girl died after being bitten by a dog.

Maggie-May Ann Moody died on April 9 in Dormanstown, near Redcar, Cleveland.Armed police attended and shot a dog at the property, with another being put down later.

In a statement issued to Cleveland Police, her family said: “Maggie changed us in so many ways.“She was everything to us. She gave us meaning and purpose every day, and we feel empty.

“As parents and a family, we have been robbed of a beautiful lifetime and memories with her.

“Our lives will never be the same again, she will always be in our hearts.”

Two men, aged 36 and 45, and a 31-year-old woman were arrested and have been released on conditional bail.

Two other people have been killed in dog attacks this month.

A 19-year-old woman died after a dog attacked her at her home and she sustained serious traumatic injuries to her neck, an inquest heard.

Jamie-Lea Biscoe was discovered by her father in an upstairs bedroom at the address in the village of Leaden Roding, Essex.

A man was arrested after a woman in her 70s died following an attack by two dogs at a house in Wolverhampton on April 15.