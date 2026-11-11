A few days after I was elected as Scottish Labour leader, I was asked whether I thought the United Kingdom would rejoin the EU.

That is why I have set out a distinct Scottish Labour position to lead the conversation on the UK’s future in Europe.

The question was no longer what I thought would happen. It was what I thought should happen – and what was I going to do about it.

But when you are the leader, it's not your job simply to respond to the political landscape you've inherited, your job is to help shape it, to set a course, make the case for it and bring people with you.

For years, Scottish politics has been defined by the same arguments, the same dividing lines and the same assumptions about what is and isn't possible. Without quite realising it, I had begun to accept some of those limits myself.

I answered honestly - but something didn't feel quite right and I've thought a lot about it since.

I answered in the moment. I reflected on the mounting tensions across the continent and said I doubted we'd be offered reasonable terms for a generation.

It is in Scotland's interests, and in the interests of the whole United Kingdom, for the UK to rejoin the European Union.

The UK should rejoin the European Union and Scottish Labour will work to make that happen.

I don't pretend it will happen quickly. But I believe we should set it as a long-term objective for the UK, and that Scotland should lead the change in making that happen.

We are stronger as part of the United Kingdom, and we would be stronger still as part of a Europe working together.

I don't want Scotland and the UK watching from the sidelines as the pace of change quickens ever more.

I want us helping to shape these changes, with a voice in the decisions that determine our future.

We must start by being honest about what Brexit has cost - not to reopen old wounds or return to the arguments of the past.

Many people who voted Leave did so in hope of change: better wages, stronger communities, a life that didn't feel so hard all the time. That hope was real.

It deserved better than it got because 10 years on, the evidence is hard to ignore.

Trade barriers are leading to companies facing wasted time, wasted money and lost customers.

Rebuilding our place in Europe offers one of the biggest opportunities we have to strengthen our economy.

Breaking down barriers with our biggest trading partner would help Scottish businesses grow, attract investment and create better-paid jobs.

Of course, Europe won't solve every problem we have, but if we're serious about growth, we cannot keep ignoring the opportunity on our doorstep.

Now, I know rejoining the EU won't be easy. There are serious questions about our currency, our borders, our laws and our obligations.

We shouldn't hide from those questions or pretend the answers are straightforward. Nor can we assume that our European neighbours would offer us whatever terms we wanted.

But difficult is not the same as impossible.

I have written to the Prime Minister, making the case that rejoining be considered as part of Britain's longer-term European debate.

I have also told him that he will have my personal support and that of the Scottish Labour Party in ensuring it is included in the next UK manifesto.

For too long Scottish Labour has allowed other people to define what's possible for us.

We've accepted the boundaries of a political argument that isn't taking Scotland forward.

And we've become estranged from too many of the people we were founded to represent.

We won't fix that by telling people we've changed. We have to change how we behave.

We have to listen, challenge our assumptions and work with people to build a better future.

I won't always get everything right. No leader does.

But we have to be willing to change things, starting with ourselves.

That's what I'm learning about leadership.

And that's the Scottish Labour Party I intend to build.

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Michael Marra MSP is the leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

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