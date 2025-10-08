Britain 'will not rejoin EU in my lifetime' admits ex-European chief Jean-Claude Juncker
Former European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has poured cold water on hopes that Britain could rejoin the EU within his lifetime.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Europhile politician, 70, was characteristically blunt when asked whether the UK would rejoin the bloc in the coming years.
In response to Andrew asking, Mr Juncker simply said "no" after answering questions about the trade trouble which has arisen between Britain and EU over steel tariffs.
Mr Juncker was president of the European Commission between 2014 and 2019, during the period of the UK voting to leave the EU and then subsequently negotiating an exit.
It came as part of a wide-ranging interview in which he also took aim at old adversary Nigel Farage.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Luxembourgish politician who was in charge of the Commission during Brexit negotiations said of Mr Farage: "I like him as a person. I have to say although he doesn't like me, but I like him.
"And I think that he's a good opposition leader, but he would not be the best Prime Minister for Britain.
"But it's up to the British. I am concerned by that, but it's not my job to give advice to the British citizens."
Juncker and Farage were on opposite sides of the Brexit debate, with the two both spending time in Brussels throughout the 2000s.
Mr Juncker led the European Commission between 2014 and 2019 - heading up the unelected body of representatives from EU governments.