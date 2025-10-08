Former European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has poured cold water on hopes that Britain could rejoin the EU within his lifetime.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Europhile politician, 70, was characteristically blunt when asked whether the UK would rejoin the bloc in the coming years.

In response to Andrew asking, Mr Juncker simply said "no" after answering questions about the trade trouble which has arisen between Britain and EU over steel tariffs.

Mr Juncker was president of the European Commission between 2014 and 2019, during the period of the UK voting to leave the EU and then subsequently negotiating an exit.

It came as part of a wide-ranging interview in which he also took aim at old adversary Nigel Farage.

