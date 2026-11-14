LBC has spoken with PhD students and researchers who are considering leaving Britain due to the planned changes affecting Indefinite Leave to Remain

Researchers told LBC that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's immigration overhaul has thrown their future plans into doubt. Picture: LBC/Supplied/Getty

By Jacob Paul

PhD students who have spent the best part of a decade building lives in the UK have told LBC they face starting from scratch after the Home Secretary announced an overhaul of the immigration system.

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Immigrants who have carried out high-level research at top Russell Group universities, and contributed to the British economy for several years, say their lives have been completely upended by Shabana Mahmood’s plans to scrap their route to permanent residency - with some just months away from becoming eligible. LBC has heard from experts in their fields, Master's degree holders and PhD students, some of whom are now considering leaving Britain due to the planned changes affecting Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). MPs and the university sector now warn an exodus of these highly trained researchers risks 'brain drain' - the emigration of educated or skilled individuals - creating vital skills gaps in the economy. Jai Wei Lee, a PhD holder from the University of South Wales, has been in the UK for nine years and three months. Read more: Mahmood insists immigration overhaul is 'fair' and 'transformative' - but cannot tell LBC how much taxpayers will save Read more: Shabana Mahmood U-turns on toughening immigration rules

The Home Secretary defended her changes to the immigration system in the Commons. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

They are one of an estimated 500,000 people who were on course to be granted permanent residency under the current rules. With just months to go before becoming eligible to apply for ILR, Jai Wei had been saving to buy a house and had heavily planned for their future in Wales. “We were already planning to move into a bigger house, making sure there was a garden so that we can regularly plant crops in the summer and make sure there's a bigger space so my cat can roam around,” Jai Wei told LBC. But at the age of 30, those plans have now gone “out the window” - and they face being forced to return to Malaysia after nearly 10 years abroad. ILR, also known as settlement, is an immigration status that allows a person to live, work and study in the UK indefinitely and apply for benefits if they are eligible. The Long Residence Route, which allows people from overseas who have spent 10 years living in the UK to apply for ILR, will be axed under Ms Mahmood’s plans.

Jai Wei Lee, 30, was just months away from becoming eligible for Indefinite Leave to Remain. Picture: Supplied.

For Jai Wei, this means the years they have spent carrying out high-level research on wildlife biology won’t count as time “earned” in Britain - despite following the rules and paying hundreds of pounds for various visas over the last nine and a half years. On learning of the Home Office’s plans, Jai Wei said: “It was a lot of breaking down, a lot of crying and people asking me how I am. I just feel a lot of weight and a lot of tiredness. “I was at a place where I thought I could get Indefinite Leave to Remain. And what that means is I have that sense of stability. I can know where home is, get a house, or maybe just see what the next step of life is. “How am I going to rebuild this life again that I've already built in the UK?”

Ksenia Lavrenteva, 36, received funding to study for a PhD at the University of Exeter. Picture: Supplied

Ksenia Lavrenteva, 36, was forced to flee Russia, where her partner was working for an opposition party, after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. She then came to the UK from Turkey in 2023 after receiving a taxpayer-funded scholarship to study for a PhD in data governance at the University of Exeter. Ksenia was on her way to university when she heard she wouldn’t be able to apply for permanent residence status until 2041, at the age of 51, under the proposed changes. ”I cried on the train. All the time [as an immigrant] you have to prove yourself as being valuable. You have to prove yourself again and again that you are a decent human being and you deserve a life in dignity and that you deserve normal treatment as everyone else.” Her husband, a cyber security expert working to protect British companies from Russian cyber attacks, can’t return to Russia as he remains an outspoken critic of the Russian regime. With a salary that falls under £50,271, he does not meet the threshold for a five-year route to permanent residency. Earlier this month, Ms Mahmood announced that the path to ILR for skilled workers on lower wages would double from five to 10 years. The rules will also apply retrospectively, meaning those who have been in the UK on Skilled Worker visas for several years, but were being paid under £50,271, will now have to wait twice as long before claiming for ILR. “It probably means that we won't have children because it's very difficult to have children when you're in this very precarious, uncertain situation,” Ksenia said.

Zheng Li, 38, moved to the UK from China in 2019. Picture: Supplied.

Zheng Li, 38, arrived in the UK from China seven years ago to study for a Master’s in Law. He has since been studying for a PhD at the University of Dundee, focusing on international law, environmental protection and the governance of deep-sea mining. Under the existing ten-year Long Residence route, he planned to apply for ILR to remain in September 2029. He bought a house with his wife, a Mandarin teacher at a secondary school in Cheltenham, and was planning to purchase a second property. But with the new changes set to come into force, those plans have been thrown into disarray. “I'm frustrated and sad. I can't sleep well. In the 10 days since the policy was announced, I think I’ve slept less than 5 hours a day. I’m exhausted, tired. “My wife cried at least three times. We prepared so much money, a huge amount, to look for another property.” He added that he can’t return to China as he was baptised as a Christian in the UK four years ago, with China enforcing tight restrictions on Christianity. “If I go back to China, my life will be ruined. I will lose all of my network in the church. It's a very huge problem.”

A PhD holder from a top university specialising in the UK farming sector spoke to LBC on condition of anonymity. The farming expert, who is considering moving to the Netherlands due to the changes, told LBC: “I've not just been taking from the UK. I've become part of these farming networks. I pay tax on my additional work that I do. “It's not like I'm just stealing from the UK, which I feel like is how they seem to perceive all immigrants. We pay a s*** tonne of money for the immigration health surcharge. We're double paying for the NHS because then we also pay for it out of our taxes. “We're helping prop up the NHS and UK universities. “UK universities are in such a bad financial state right now, and that's because of a lot of international students not wanting to come to this country anymore because they're treated terribly by the government. “These additional [rules], they seem completely ridiculous to me. The government is shooting universities in the foot by making it even harder for international students to want to come here.” While these researchers are highly qualified, they say it is tough to find jobs that will pay to sponsor visas in academia, and many roles suitable to them do not meet the £50,271 threshold that would put them on a five-year path to ILR.

Dame Chi Onwurah, Member of Parliament for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West, has hit out at the Government's proposals. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty

Labour MP Dame Chi Onwurah, who chairs the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, warned the ILR changes could have a damaging impact on the UK research sector. She told LBC: “I absolutely support the need to build a fair immigration system especially after net migration rose to 1 million under the Tories but I am concerned about some parts of the approach and have asked to meet with the Home Secretary to discuss particularly the impact on our science base. "PhD students, Post Docs and early career researchers are the foundation of the scientific discovery which drives innovation and economic growth but they already suffer from low pay, short-term contracts and funding uncertainty. “They will not be earning 50K a year but scientists make an important contribution to our society and economy and I believe that needs to be recognised.” Labour MP Neil Duncan-Jordan said: “The students are absolutely right that this new proposal has unintended consequences. Many young people come to the UK on a student visa but then seek to gain a full-time job.

“Those that do will find that their time spent as a student won’t count towards qualifying for settled status. Understandably, they may well think about leaving the UK to go somewhere that’s more welcoming. We’ve invested in these bright young things – but we risk losing out on their skills in the future.” Universities UK (UUK) has also warned Britain faces an exodus of talent that could deal a blow to British research and innovation. A UUK spokesperson told LBC: “International talent makes an enormous contribution to UK research, to our universities and to the economy. Many international PhD students go on to become the researchers making discoveries that grow into new businesses, or that tackle big challenges like developing new cancer treatments, fighting climate change and creating cleaner, cheaper energy. “Time spent studying will no longer count towards settlement, and anyone earning below £50,000 faces a 10-year wait. Together, these changes risk these talented people taking their skills elsewhere, making the UK a far less attractive destination than our competitors. “We’d urge government to recognise university research, teaching and technical staff alongside other education professions, and to make sure the routes for exceptional talent help foster the academic workforce at every career stage.” Susanna Kalitowski, Director of Policy at University Alliance, which represents 20 professional and technical universities said: "University Alliance members attract talented people from around the world who contribute enormously to the UK's research, innovation and public services. "Many of our international doctoral researchers spend years studying, paying fees and building lives here, often with the aim of contributing to the UK's future workforce. Changes that create uncertainty about long-term settlement risk undermining that investment and could encourage highly skilled people to take their talents elsewhere." A PhD candidate at a University Alliance member university said: "I have a small family that I built here in the UK. I met my husband here and we had our first and only child here. We have been looking forward to building a future in England, however, we are having to reconsider this plan given the new changes. Living in the UK feels unstable. "Every other year the government is moving the goalpost and changing the rules, leaving us with little stability as an immigrant family. We are having to consider immigrating elsewhere." "We urge the Government to ensure any reforms recognise the value these individuals bring and to provide clear transitional arrangements for those already studying and working in the UK." It comes as universities face a 19% drop in foreign postgraduate students coming to the UK for the current academic year, according to a recent poll of administrators at 437 universities worldwide. There was also a 2% fall in foreign undergraduates, according to the poll by consultancy Studyportals. Labour MP Diane Abbot previously said that the changes could risk a repeat of the Windrush scandal.

Diane Abbot has hit out at the proposed overhaul. Picture: PA Images/Alamy