Britain is defenceless in invisible war as hostile powers target our skies and signals, experts tell LBC. Picture: MoD/Cpl Aaron J Stone

By EJ Ward

Europe’s next battlefield will not be marked on any map, but it is already shaping the future of warfare.

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The invisible layer of radio waves, satellite links and signal traffic that underpins modern military operations has become one of the most contested domains in global security, according to Tanya Suarez, CEO of Janus Allies and IoT Tribe. Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Suarez warns that the electromagnetic spectrum, the backbone of everything from aircraft navigation to drone control and battlefield communications, is now a critical frontline in Europe’s defence posture. “The battlefield has long extended beyond physical space,” she writes. “But today the invisible dimension of radio waves, signals and satellite links has never been more contested.” Her warning comes as electronic warfare plays an increasingly decisive role in modern conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, where jamming technologies are used daily to disrupt drone attacks and protect both military assets and civilians.

The invisible war over Britain’s skies is already underway and we’re not ready, LBC has been warned. Picture: MoD

The threat is no longer confined to distant warzones. Suarez points to a rise in drone incidents near military bases and critical infrastructure across the UK and Europe, alongside high-profile incursions, including a recent drone strike on an RAF base in Cyprus. The implications are stark. Without control of the electromagnetic spectrum, modern militaries risk losing the ability to communicate, navigate or even operate effectively on the battlefield. Missiles that rely on GPS or radar guidance can be thrown off course by hostile interference. Uncrewed systems can lose contact with operators, becoming unusable or crashing altogether. In the worst cases, a breakdown in communications can leave commanders without real-time intelligence, increasing the risk of confusion, miscalculation and even friendly fire. Suarez describes this as a modern extension of the “fog of war”, where degraded information flows can paralyse decision-making at critical moments. As a result, governments and defence organisations are increasingly prioritising investment in technologies designed to operate in contested electromagnetic environments. Among the most promising developments are cognitive electronic warfare systems, which use machine learning to detect and interpret unknown signals in real time before automatically deploying tailored countermeasures. Quantum-enabled sensing is also emerging as a potential game changer, offering navigation and detection capabilities that do not rely on vulnerable satellite signals and are far harder to detect or disrupt.

Britain exposed in the invisible war above our skies. Picture: MoD/Sgt Donald C Todd

At the same time, advances in hardware are allowing systems to rapidly adapt how they transmit and receive signals, making them more resilient against interference and harder for adversaries to track. Suarez argues that much of this innovation is being driven not by traditional defence giants, but by agile startups capable of moving at the speed required to keep pace with fast-evolving threats. Companies such as Slipstream Design and Fossa Systems, both part of the Janus cohort, are highlighted as examples of firms delivering new capabilities in radar, communications and electromagnetic intelligence. These technologies, she suggests, are not just incremental improvements but essential tools for maintaining situational awareness and ensuring sovereign control over critical data in an increasingly complex battlespace. Where defence procurement has historically been slow and bureaucratic, Suarez says the urgency of the current threat environment is forcing a shift towards faster, more flexible approaches.