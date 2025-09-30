Britain to be battered by 'double hurricane' as yellow weather warning comes into effect
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with heavy rain expected
Britain is set for a battering as the aftermath of two intense hurricanes arrive in the UK from the US, as a yellow weather warning comes into effect.
The Met Office has issued a 37-hour weather warning, with flooding expected in some areas, alongside possible power cuts.
Forecasters have warned residents to expect "incredible rainfall totals" with up to 10 inches of rain set to accumulate on higher ground.
Spanning parts of western Scotland, the yellow weather warning for rain will come into force at 5pm tomorrow and run until 6am on Friday.
It comes amid concerns some villages in low-lying areas could be cut off by heavy downpours as the tail end of two separate hurricanes arrive from across the Atlantic.
According to the Met Office, "persistent, heavy rain may lead to transport disruption and flooding".
It comes as the back end of Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda prepare to hit the UK's shores this weekend.
"Later on Thursday and during Thursday night, rain will likely be accompanied by a spell of strong winds before rain eases across these areas for a time," the Met Office said.
"However, there is the potential for another spell of wet and windy weather to soon follow on Friday."
It's a game of two-halves, with the split forecast showing altogether sunnier weather south of the Scottish border.
Heading into the weekend, those in the South and East will experience drier conditions over Thursday and Friday.
Patchy cloud is to be expected, with sunny spells breaking through and moderate temperatures pushing into the low 20s