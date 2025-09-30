Britain is set for a battering as the aftermath of two intense hurricanes arrive in the UK from the US, as a yellow weather warning comes into effect.

The Met Office has issued a 37-hour weather warning, with flooding expected in some areas, alongside possible power cuts.

Forecasters have warned residents to expect "incredible rainfall totals" with up to 10 inches of rain set to accumulate on higher ground.

Spanning parts of western Scotland, the yellow weather warning for rain will come into force at 5pm tomorrow and run until 6am on Friday.

It comes amid concerns some villages in low-lying areas could be cut off by heavy downpours as the tail end of two separate hurricanes arrive from across the Atlantic.

