More severe water usage bans could be required to protect England’s reservoir levels after September became the sixth month this year to see lower-than-usual rainfall, officials have suggested.

The panel of ministers, officials, water companies, farming leaders, anglers and conservation experts met again on Thursday as part of their ongoing weekly gatherings to monitor and respond to the unprecedented strain the conditions have put on water resources, emergency services and infrastructure.

The lack of wet weather has compounded the effects of the UK’s record hot summer, which featured prolonged dry periods and successive heatwaves that plunged vast areas of England into drought.

Reservoir storage remains under strain from drought conditions after last month saw 65% of the long-term average rainfall for September across the country, the National Drought Group said on Friday.

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Updated data for England’s reservoir levels this week shows most are less than half full, while the Environment Agency said it would expect overall reservoir storage to be almost three-quarters (74.3%) full at this time of year.

There are particular concerns for Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex and Wimbleball reservoir in Somerset, which are 23% and 21% full respectively.

Depending on rainfall and demand from consumers and businesses in the coming weeks, officials said reservoir storage is set to continue to decline throughout the rest of the year without major interventions.

This could include so-called “non-essential use bans” in some areas, which are a step further than hosepipe bans on residential households.

They prevent companies and businesses from using water for certain activities such as car washes, window cleaning, dust suppression on construction or industrial sites, and filling non-domestic pools, ponds or fountains.

South East Water is set to apply to the Government on Friday to impose a non-essential use ban, officials said.

The Environment Agency said it is also quickly processing drought permit applications that allow water companies to reduce the amount of water they must provide into local rivers to better protect public water supplies.

To support farmers, the Environment Agency also announced a relaxation of rules around taking water from the environment this week as the ongoing dry conditions put pressure on crop yields.

Farmers will now be able to start filling up water storage reservoirs from Thursday rather than November 1 so they can weather the ongoing drought conditions, although these changes will not apply to river areas where there is particular pressure on salmon stocks and other wildlife.

The National Drought Group said the Government and Environment Agency continue to scrutinise water companies and ensure they are adhering to their statutory drought plans to conserve supplies and support communities.

More widely, ministers are planning further wholesale reform to the water industry through a strengthened Water Bill, with more details to be set out in the coming months.

Water minister Emma Hardy said: “This is further evidence that fundamental reform is needed to make the water sector deliver for the public interest.

“We know this year’s record dry spring and successive summer heatwaves have really stretched water resources, but any further disruption to customer supplies would be entirely unacceptable.

“Water companies must urgently take every possible step to conserve what remains, quickly fix leaks, reduce demand, and progress any contingency plans they need for the weeks ahead.”

While September saw lower than average levels of rainfall overall across England, the panel said there were significant regional differences.

The drought-hit areas of England again saw the least amount of rain, with the East and South East getting 52% and 57% of the average rainfall for September respectively, with central England seeing 59% and the South West 69%.

The cooler temperatures have seen demand for water reduce but the country is still using more than expected for this time of year, officials added.

They also warned that El Nino – a warmer phase of global weather patterns that can drive more extreme weather alongside climate change – is set to put the UK at a slightly greater risk of a wet, stormy autumn.

Drought pressures will persist in some areas even if wetter conditions arrive, officials said, with climate change meaning the country is seeing an increase in both drought and flooding, which can happen simultaneously.

Philip Duffy, Environment Agency chief executive, said: “The drought is far from over.

“The Government and regulators are working closely with the water industry to manage water reserves carefully and have taken a number of steps to help.

“But we also need to support agriculture, and we have implemented a number of steps to help farmers boost their resilience whilst protecting the environment.”