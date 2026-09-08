Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, insisted that such a move would put the UK "on wrong side of history".

By Danielle de Wolfe

Britain has been accused of being "on the wrong side of history" amid growing international backlash from both the US and the Israeli government over Andy Burnham's plans to cease trade with illegal Israeli West Bank settlements.

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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is poised to announce tougher sanctions against illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank later today, following months of pressure from MPs. It's understood that Prime Minister is set to unveil the fast-tracked sanctions following Tuesday's Cabinet meeting - a move that has been met with contempt from senior Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, and security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. However, the move has been met with fierce resistance from both the US and Israel, with Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, seen to label the proposed trade ban a "gross interference" in his country's elections, adding that such a move would put the UK "on wrong side of history". The new measures are likely to include sanctions on companies involved in settlement activity, criminalised ownership of property in settlements by UK citizens, and ban trade in settlement goods. Speaking with LBC on the matter, Treasury Secretary Pat McFadden outlined the importance of Israel as a trading partner, but insisted the "expansion of these settlements was wrong". Read more: Protest organiser confronts Zia Yusuf at scene of Portsmouth migrant arrivals, telling him Farage 'needs to be careful with his words' Read more: Ed Miliband set to ban UK trade with Israeli settlements in West Bank in move which risks US fury

Bezazel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, also called for the expulsion of UK ambassador, while US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, branded the halting of trade "irrational". Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr McFadden told LBC the UK was not alone in its view that trade with the West Bank should be halted. "We don't want to see the possibility of that erased by changes in the facts on the ground, continued expansion of these settlements in the West Bank," he told Nick. "We're not the only country to take this view. "There was a statement issued a few weeks ago by Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, many other countries, saying the expansion of these settlements was wrong." Under international law, Israeli settlements situated in the West Bank are deemed illegal by bodies including the United Nations. The pushback was echoed by the US ambassador to Israel, with his country's ties to Israel remain close, with Mr Huckabee insisting: "I feel like that it’s a discrimination against the Israeli government, it’s discrimination against the Jewish people and I don’t understand the rationale of it."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee meets Palestinian residents during a visit to the town of Turmus Ayya in the occupied West Bank a matter of days ago. Picture: Alamy

I don’t know if they have thought through," Mr Huckabee said on potential trade implications with Israel. "It’s like throwing a stone and not having an idea of where it’s going to land. And I realise the UK is a sovereign country, they can do what they want, but so is the US. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister, was among the first to push back against the plans, writing on social media: "It’s time for the State of Israel to publicly recognise that the Malvinas Islands are Argentine territory under occupation, which the British violently steal from the Argentine people. "The British are not content with merely occupying the territory; they also carry out oil drilling there and steal the money from the Argentine people. "I call upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to recognize Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands and to impose sanctions on Great Britain as long as the occupation continues.

The move risks angering Donald Trump and the US. Picture: Alamy

A view of an Israeli settler outpost near the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee over the weekend. Picture: Alamy