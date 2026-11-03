Europe needed to prepare for the possibility of a much larger war with Russia. We needed to prepare for the possibility that, if it happened, America might not defend Europe as we had assumed it would since the Second World War. This is not a “I told you so” moment. In my long career, I have got plenty of things wrong.

Human beings, including myself, are good at finding facts which support what we want to believe and bad at accepting where the facts lead when the conclusion is something we don’t want to hear. We find possibilities that challenge our outlook extremely difficult to contemplate until they happen.

Europe is doing that. As the Government tell us to stock up and prepare – for what, they can’t quite bring themselves to say – stories about Burnham’s beans and Rayner’s Sauvignon Blanc make the situation almost quaint. But it’s far from that.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should have destroyed any remaining assumption that large-scale war in Europe belonged to history. We still seem to believe this will somehow resolve itself. And ultimately, if the worst happens, NATO will protect us and America will turn up. The United States has protected Western Europe for most of my lifetime. But it has a very different leader today, one interested only in short-term US interests.

Europe must face that we may largely have to defend ourselves. The conditions which could produce a much wider conflict are visible. Russia is prepared to use military force to alter European borders and absorb enormous casualties in doing so. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are cooperating more closely.

If those risks appeared in a company's board papers, would you really conclude that the sensible strategy was to continue largely as before? I wouldn’t. Business has taught me, sometimes very painfully, that the risk is not necessarily the one you miss. It’s the one staring you in the face. It was discussed at the meeting. Somebody may have produced a slide explaining what could go wrong. And then everybody ignored it. Because accepting the risk would have required doing something different that was expensive, difficult or unpopular.

I did this myself with a company called Four Seasons Health Care. I believed we could improve the quality of care, make the business more efficient and persuade Government that properly caring for elderly people required substantially greater funding.

We improved the care. We reduced the debt burden. But the central assumption did not happen. Government did not provide the level of additional funding I believed it would. People were telling me this. I wanted to believe they were wrong. They weren’t. The company failed because wanting an uncomfortable fact to change does not change it. The Government simply was not willing to pay more for better care.

Europe did the same. We reduced defence spending and military capacity. If you believed major European war had become almost impossible as America would always guarantee European security, then it made sense. It no longer does.

Britain is now talking openly about preparedness. But preparedness isn’t principally about telling households what to keep in a cupboard.

Do we have enough ammunition? Can we manufacture it quickly enough? How vulnerable are our energy networks, satellites, ports, telecommunications, financial systems and undersea cables? What happens when important digital systems are attacked? How dependent are we on supply chains controlled by countries which may be hostile to us during a crisis? I think answering those questions honestly will require Britain and Europe to spend dramatically more on defence.

But there is a more important question. If we are going to spend the extra money, what should we build? Warfare is changing extraordinarily quickly. Relatively inexpensive drones can destroy equipment costing millions. Software, AI, robotics and cyber-attacks now count as much as ships, aircraft, and missiles. Ukraine has been forced to innovate because its survival depended upon it. Europe should learn from that before our survival does. The answer is not to just spend more on defence. It’s to spend differently.

And perhaps there is an economic opportunity hidden inside something I wish we did not have to do. Europe has spent years worrying about low productivity, weak investment, lost manufacturing capacity and falling technological competitiveness. Many of the capabilities modern defence requires are precisely the capabilities our civilian economies also need.

So perhaps the choice is not quite as simple as spending money on defence or spending money on our future. If we do this intelligently, some of the investment required to defend our future could also help build it.

I am not arguing that war is good for economic growth. It isn’t. But we must avoid creating a vast subsidy programme for yesterday’s defence industry. The investment should be truly competitive and involve entrepreneurs and smaller companies. Wherever possible, we should ask whether the technologies we are developing can strengthen civilian society as well as military capability. If Europe is going to spend hundreds of billions more defending itself, we should emerge not only harder to attack, but technologically stronger, more productive and less dependent on countries that may not always be our friends.

The purpose of preparing seriously for war is to make war less likely. Russia is much less likely to test Europe if it believes Europe has the military capacity, industrial depth and technological capability to defend itself.

Business also taught me that when something is going wrong, time is often your most important asset. So, we must act early. Europe still has enormous economies. We have scientists and engineers and entrepreneurs. We have world-class minds and tech innovators. But potential capability and actual capability are not the same.

I hope I am wrong about the US and Russia and that in 2035 somebody sends me this article and says I was unnecessarily negative. This is one prediction where being right would give me no satisfaction. But hope is not a strategy. We can see the danger now. The question is whether we believe it enough to act while we still have choices. Because by the time everybody agrees war is coming, the most valuable period to prevent it may already have passed.

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Guy Hands is the Founder of private equity firm Terra Firma.

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