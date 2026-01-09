Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend after "the worst snowfall in a decade" left 64,000 homes without power, motorways closed and flights cancelled on Friday

Much of the UK was covered by yellow and amber weather warnings for snow, wind, rain and ice. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Britain is bracing itself for more weather chaos after more than 100 flood alerts were issued just hours after Storm Goretti battered large areas of the country.

Heavy rain is forecast over the weekend after "the worst snowfall in a decade" left 64,000 homes without power, motorways closed and flights cancelled on Friday. Much of the UK was covered in yellow and amber weather warnings for snow, wind, rain and ice as a result, with people in Cornwall placed under a red weather alert and warned not to travel. Read more: Storm Goretti leaves the UK snowed under Read more: Speed of coastal erosion described as ‘frightening’ as more homes demolished

Icy showers are forecast for the rest of today and are expected to persist through much of the weekend. Picture: Getty

Vehicles struggle to make it up the steep hill in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, as snow settles quickly from Storm Goretti. Picture: Alamy

But as the rising temperatures start to melt the snow and downpours draw in, many communities now face the prospect of flooding, with 106 flood alerts and 12 flood warnings issued across Britain. David Morgan, Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Flood Duty Manager, said: "As temperatures rise following recent cold conditions, thaw of lying snow from Sunday onwards will increase the risk of flooding. "Possible impacts could include flooding of low lying land, roads and individual properties." While Storm Goretti has now cleared to the east, the Met Office warned Brits that there remains a high risk of cold weather, strong winds, flooding and heavy rain over the coming days.

Making plans for the weekend?



❄️ Calm and cold on Saturday with an icy start

🌧️ Turning wet and windy on Sunday with a spell of snow across the north



Here are all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/4CNGMXUAVH — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2026

People walking on Pen y Fan in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly Brecon Beacons). Picture: Alamy

Icy showers are forecast for the rest of today and are expected to persist through much of the weekend, with more snow expected to fall on Sunday. Scotland, London & South East England, North West England, South West England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber and Wales have all been issued with yellow weather warnings for ice on Saturday and Sunday. Yellow warnings are issued by the Met Office for a range of weather situations, including when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts. These may include travel disruption, or situations where the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is lower.

Birmingham Airport 8th January 2026 - Storm Goretti has hit the Midlands on Thursday 8th January evening. Picture: Alamy

Falmouth University student Anna Richmond inspects the damage to her car which was crushed outside her rented accommodation by fallen trees during Storm Goretti. Picture: Getty

The warnings come after the first named storm of the year wreaked havoc across the UK, with a section of the M1 closed after a lorry crashed in the snow. At least 69 flights were cancelled from Heathrow Airport alone, and Avanti train passengers have been warned against using services on Midlands routes until 1pm. A record gust of 99mph was recorded on the Isles of Scilly on Thursday night, as engineers battled the conditions to restore power to homes. More than 250 schools have also been closed including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.

A fallen tree in Falmouth, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy