By Frankie Elliott

England and Wales is set to be drenched in heavy downpours as Hurricane Erin continues to move this way across the Atlantic.

A Met Office yellow weather warning was issued for Wales at 8am on Thursday, as heavy showers battered Bridgend, Powys, Swansea and Neath. Conditions are set to ease by 4pm this afternoon, as the wind direction changes from south-westerly to westerly. The wet weather is then expected to hit the south of England at 10pm, with a warning remaining in place until midday on Friday in the the east, south-east and south-west. Up to 20mm of rain, coupled with 50mph gusts, are expected to hit these areas, particularly along the coast and on high ground. Communities have been told to expect power cuts, transport disruption and some flooding to households and businesses.

Up to 20mm of rain, coupled with 50mph gusts, are expected to hit these areas, particularly along the coast and on high ground. Picture: Getty

