Britain braced for floods and heavy winds as Hurricane Erin looms
England and Wales is set to be drenched in heavy downpours as Hurricane Erin continues to move this way across the Atlantic.
A Met Office yellow weather warning was issued for Wales at 8am on Thursday, as heavy showers battered Bridgend, Powys, Swansea and Neath.
Conditions are set to ease by 4pm this afternoon, as the wind direction changes from south-westerly to westerly.
The wet weather is then expected to hit the south of England at 10pm, with a warning remaining in place until midday on Friday in the the east, south-east and south-west.
Up to 20mm of rain, coupled with 50mph gusts, are expected to hit these areas, particularly along the coast and on high ground.
Communities have been told to expect power cuts, transport disruption and some flooding to households and businesses.
Those at risk of flooding have been told by the Met Office to prepare a food plan and emergency kit, while motorists have been reminded to check driving conditions to avoid potential road and traffic delays.
It said: "People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."
The heavy rain comes as the UK prepares for the aftermath of Hurricane Erin as it makes its way to these shores after ripping through the US last week.
The Category 5 storm contained 160mph winds - some of the fastest ever recorded in America.
Its arrival in the UK brings an end to a barren dry spell, with the country on course to record the hottest summer on record.
Monday’s bank holiday saw temperatures reach 29.1C in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire and 24.5C in Magilligan, Londonderry.
The previous record for Wales was 26.5C dating back to 1991, and 23.8C for Northern Ireland.