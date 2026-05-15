In a world of AI, working from home and endless spreadsheets, it is easy to overlook the continued importance of manufacturing in the UK economy.

And this is nowhere more true than in the glass industry, which is one of the UK’s modern manufacturing success stories. It’s a £1.3 billion industry, supporting more than 120,000 jobs, driving regional economies, and making steady, tangible progress toward sustainability.

As managing director of Encirc – the UK’s leading glass manufacturer – I am proud to be part of this story.

Glass is infinitely recyclable, and UK manufacturers have invested heavily in reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and increasing recycled content. These are not abstract ambitions; they are real achievements that place the UK at the forefront of sustainable glass production.

Despite this, our industry is being stifled and undermined by unnecessary regulations under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy.

This is a policy approach that makes companies responsible for the collection and recycling costs of the goods they put on the market. If businesses produce or use packaging (like glass, plastic, or cardboard), EPR means they will now face a large bill for collecting, recycling, and disposing of that packaging.

Glass is disproportionately penalised because it is heavier than other materials. And to make matters even worse, drinks cans and plastic bottles are avoiding all the EPR costs entirely! These products are due to be in a deposit return scheme later next year and have been made exempt from an EPR. While glass pays, more unsustainable competitor materials are currently paying nothing.

Weight is a fairly useless metric for measuring sustainability as it does not capture the full picture. Glass is durable and, importantly, infinitely recyclable, with an efficient system in place for this process.

These rules also fail to acknowledge the broader consequences of shifting away from domestic production. If UK glass production became increasingly financially difficult, the result would be less domestic glass, but not less glass use. Products would therefore be imported from abroad, causing a greater environmental footprint. This policy is already resulting in a surge in cheap foreign glass imports, from the likes of Turkey and China

The implications of EPR go beyond environmental concerns. Uncertainty is creeping into the industry, and many are questioning opportunities for growth in the UK due to the legislation.

The risk is clear: future investment, jobs, and innovation could move elsewhere if the UK becomes an uncompetitive environment for glass manufacturing.

EPR is well-intentioned. In the right framework, it can improve efficiency and reduce waste. However, like all policies, it needs nuance to avoid causing harmful ramifications. Encirc is calling on policymakers to change this.

The UK has an opportunity to back a sector that is already delivering on sustainability, whilst creating skilled jobs and investment at home.

With the correct adjustments, EPR can achieve its aims without putting our industry’s success story at risk.

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Sean Murphy is managing director at Encirc.

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