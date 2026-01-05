Sir Keir's signal of solidarity with European Nato ally Denmark comes as the US president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention

Sir Keir Starmer says he stands with Denmark, amid proposals from US President Donald Trump to annex the Dannish territory of Greenland. Picture: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC that he stands with Denmark, amid proposals from US President Donald Trump to annex the Danish territory of Greenland.

The Prime Minister told LBC's political editor Natasha Clark that the country stands with Denmark, adding that it is important we are "very clear about the future of Greenland". Sir Keir's signal of solidarity with European Nato ally Denmark comes as the US president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, after his administration raided Caracas and captured president Nicolas Maduro. Mr Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of taking over the semi-autonomous Danish territory on national security grounds. "We do need Greenland, absolutely," Mr Trump said following the operation in Venezuela.

Infographic with map showing Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory as well as Denmark and the United States. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer told LBC: "The future of Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, and it's for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark only. "Denmark is a close ally of the United Kingdom in Europe and a close ally in Nato. "And so, it's very important we stand by our ally and are very clear about the future of Greenland. "It’s my consistent message in relation to Greenland. That's not a new position. The future for Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. "We stand with Denmark on this.” The Danish leader hit back at Mr Trump, writing in a statement that "the US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom", of which Greenland is one.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen looks on during a press conference following a European Council meeting in Brussels. Picture: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images