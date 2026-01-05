'Britain stands with Greenland': Starmer pledges to stand by Denmark as Trump eyes Arctic island
Sir Keir's signal of solidarity with European Nato ally Denmark comes as the US president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention
Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC that he stands with Denmark, amid proposals from US President Donald Trump to annex the Danish territory of Greenland.
The Prime Minister told LBC's political editor Natasha Clark that the country stands with Denmark, adding that it is important we are "very clear about the future of Greenland".
Sir Keir's signal of solidarity with European Nato ally Denmark comes as the US president suggested over the weekend that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention, after his administration raided Caracas and captured president Nicolas Maduro.
Mr Trump has repeatedly raised the prospect of taking over the semi-autonomous Danish territory on national security grounds.
"We do need Greenland, absolutely," Mr Trump said following the operation in Venezuela.
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC: "The future of Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, and it's for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark only.
"Denmark is a close ally of the United Kingdom in Europe and a close ally in Nato.
"And so, it's very important we stand by our ally and are very clear about the future of Greenland.
"It’s my consistent message in relation to Greenland. That's not a new position. The future for Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark.
"We stand with Denmark on this.”
The Danish leader hit back at Mr Trump, writing in a statement that "the US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom", of which Greenland is one.
Mette Frederiksen said: "It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland. The United States has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Commonwealth.
"The Kingdom of Denmark - and thus Greenland - is part of NATO and is therefore covered by the alliance's security guarantee.
"We already have a defense agreement between the Kingdom and the United States today, which gives the United States wide access to Greenland.
"And we, on the part of the Kingdom, have invested significantly in security in the Arctic. I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have said very clearly that they are not for sale."
The Labour Government has, in recent months, been forging closer ties with Denmark, and has been taking cues from Mette Frederiksen's government on how to crack down on illegal migration.