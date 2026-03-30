The debate about where to build has been framed too narrowly around tax for the internationally mobile.

It’s UK residents, entrepreneurs, and those seeking better prospects. Founders in growth mode, investors deploying capital and leadership teams scaling operations are looking at how a place presents itself, how it signals opportunity and how confident it feels about its future. When that group begins to question whether the UK is the right base, it suggests the issue is as much about positioning as it is about policy.

Tax remains part of the conversation, but it no longer explains it in full. Founders are also responding to how predictable the landscape feels, how easy it is to operate within it and whether the broader environment supports the pace at which they want to grow.

Remote working has made these questions more immediate, removing many of the practical barriers that once kept businesses rooted in one place. When those constraints fall away the decision becomes more influenced by where momentum and energy feel strongest. It’s about a sense of growth, regardless of the practicalities.

Conversations with those navigating these choices show a shift in mindset rather than a sudden reaction. Founders are comparing not only financial outcomes, but the overall experience of building in different jurisdictions.

That includes the tone of public discourse, the clarity of policy direction and whether growth feels actively encouraged. These factors are harder to quantify, but they shape decisions in a very real way. Marketing really does play a huge role.

The UK still has a strong proposition, built on foundations developed over centuries. Its legal framework is globally respected, its professional services sector is deep and experienced, and its access to capital continues to attract ambitious businesses. Its education system also remains a draw for global families.

These are meaningful advantages that underpin a wide range of industries, and they continue to command respect even as frustration grows.

What complicates this picture is the contrast with how other jurisdictions are presenting themselves. Low tax or tax incentivised jurisdictions are investing heavily in how they are perceived, promoting a sense of optimism, growth and possibility.

Sunny beaches, high rise buildings, and a feeling that anything is possible. That messaging lands before founders even engage with the detail, shaping expectations and influencing decisions early. In comparison, the UK can feel more focused on constraint, which changes how opportunity is interpreted.

Our media is relentlessly hostile, shaping how people feel about UK PLC. Overall, our marketing is failing.

Confidence sits at the centre of this shift. It affects how founders assess risk, how quickly they move and where they choose to invest their time and energy. When confidence softens, decisions become more distributed, with businesses spreading across multiple locations or gradually shifting their centre of gravity.

Over time, this influences where assets are held, where companies are built and how innovation evolves.

The cumulative effect is significant. It shapes where new businesses are started, where talent chooses to stay and where future investment is concentrated. If more of that activity happens outside the UK, the impact is felt across the entire ecosystem, from early-stage innovation through to large-scale employment.

It is a shift that builds gradually but reshapes the landscape of growth.

It should be about looking beyond policy alone and considering how the UK positions itself more broadly. Founders are making decisions based on both practical considerations and how a place feels to build within.

The UK has the substance to compete, but it needs to communicate a clearer sense of direction, ambition and energy. Without that, it risks losing not just people, but the confidence that underpins long-term growth.