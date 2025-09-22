Is it just me, or have we been here before?

A Labour PM under siege, a stagnant economy, stubbornly high inflation, militant trade unions, and an all-pervading sense of managed decline. Flared trousers aside, it’s beginning to feel like the 1970s all over again.

If the struggles of Jim Callaghan’s government taught us anything, it’s that things can always get worse. However bad things may seem for Sir Keir Starmer currently, he hasn’t had to go to the International Monetary Fund with a begging bowl or faced a winter of industrial strife… yet. Sadly, I fear both may be coming.

Rachel Reeves’ November budget will be the most important for a generation. Economic growth, supposedly the government’s number one priority, remains notable by its absence. The cost of borrowing is at a near 30-year high. And our national debt is now as large as the entire UK economy and continues to grow. In short, Britain is on the brink of bankruptcy.

The reason international lenders are hiking gilt yields is simple: they’re losing faith in the UK’s ability to repay its debt. If that continues - and our rising budget deficit suggests it will - the cost of borrowing may become prohibitively high. It is not unthinkable to imagine the Chancellor finding herself in the same position as Denis Healey in 1976 and seeking a bail-out from the IMF.

In such a scenario, the spending cuts imposed on Britain would dwarf anything meted out by Cameron and Osbourne. What’s become known as ‘austerity’ was really just an attempt to reduce the rate at which our debt was increasing. Real austerity, the type the IMF imposed on the likes of Ireland and Greece after the financial crash, would make the bedroom tax and two-child benefit cap pale into insignificance.

Drastic cuts to the welfare bill would be first - most notably the state pension and benefits. Sacred cows like the triple lock would be scrapped. The NHS budget would face real-terms cuts. Interest rates would rise again, piling further pressure on household finances. And taxes, already at their highest level since the war, would be hiked yet again. It’s a grim prospect, but no longer one that can be dismissed as mere fear-mongering.

But it wasn’t just the fiscal crisis that bedraggled Labour in the 70s. Years of union militancy peaked as 1978 ended and 1979 began. The winter of discontent saw everyone from bin workers to gravediggers walk out. Leicester Square became a giant rubbish tip and Liverpool City Council was forced to hire a warehouse in Speke to store dead bodies before they could be buried.

I’m not saying this winter will be quite so bleak, but as in the 70s, the unions are flexing their muscles with increasingly unreasonable demands. Earlier this month, the RMT brought London to a standstill when tube workers went on strike. Their demands included a 32-hour working week, above-inflation pay rises, and a 75 per cent discount on all rail travel for their members - including for leisure. The union’s General Secretary, Eddie Dempsey, even had the cheek to claim a tube driver’s £72,000 salary is ‘not enough’.

And it isn’t just the RMT. Civil servants are locked in an industrial dispute - in part because they’re being asked to return to the office. Resident doctors are demanding a 29 per cent pay rise on top of last year’s 22 per cent increase. The Birmingham bin strike rumbles on. And nurses, university lecturers, even workers at the defence firm Leonardo, are all threatening walk-outs of their own. Industrial action is back in vogue.

The one ray of hope is that Britain did, eventually, recover from the malaise of the 70s. It required the harsh economic medicine of Margaret Thatcher’s government, but the country emerged stronger as a result. Whether today’s politicians, either Starmer and Reeves, Kemi Badenoch’s ailing Tories, or the ascendant Nigel Farage, have the political courage to deliver such change is the biggest question of our time. Sadly, I fear things may get worse before they get better.

____________________

