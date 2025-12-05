Since starting its ‘tilt’ to the Indo-Pacific in 2021, the United Kingdom (UK) has integrated itself into the region both economically and militarily with broad success, a process which has accelerated in recent years.

The UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2025 is a standout case, returning home last weekend following an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific with over 40,000 nautical miles sailed.

Britain can still go further in many respects. But there is one pillar of the approach to the Indo-Pacific which has continued across administrations and remains a lodestar: the essential need to develop relationships with allies and partners.

Britain needs strong military, industrial, and diplomatic relations if it plans to meet present problems in the Indo-Pacific. Given the maritime nature of the region, as well as the challenge posed by China’s fast-expanding People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), it makes sense that many old and new partnerships are maritime focused. This should continue, with clear benefits on offer for the UK.

AUKUS serves as the best example. It is enhancing the UK’s force posture in the Indo-Pacific through access to Fleet Base West in Western Australia, shoring up domestic industry through investment in the British submarine base from Australia, and accelerating the Royal Navy’s acquisition of next-generation capabilities.

There are also secondary benefits for Britain stemming from a closer relationship between the other two AUKUS nations, the United States (US) and Australia, such as the recent bilateral framework enabling more resilient critical mineral supplies.

The UK has also, crucially, deepened naval partnerships beyond those with so-called ‘Anglosphere’ nations.

The UK-Japan reciprocal access agreement signed in 2023 has made operating in the Indo-Pacific smoother. Naval exercises with Japan are also accelerating, namely through British CSG deployments, contributing to regional deterrence. The same is true of bilateral exercises between the Royal Navy and Indian Navy.

There is also a growing like-mindedness in understanding the Indo-Pacific’s geopolitical landscape and how to best address the growing PLAN.

Japan’s new National Security Strategy emphasises enhancing undersea warfighting and littoral strike capabilities – developments which focus on potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait, a contingency the UK is understandably concerned about. Britain and India are also expanding industrial collaboration through next-generation maritime technologies, such as electric-powered warships, something which may lead to the co-design and development for a similar propulsion system in India’s future amphibious Landing Platform Dock fleet. These would be vital in any regional conflict.

The presence and frequency of Japanese and Indian participation in British-led international naval conferences which discuss regional challenges and how to overcome them, such as the upcoming International Sea Power Conference, is also only growing at pace.

Although ‘NATO first’, the UK is certainly ‘Indo-Pacific second’. Continuing to build on maritime defence relationships should remain a focus for His Majesty’s Government, equipping the UK and its partners with the necessary tools to combat any future Indo-Pacific challenges.