Britain is unprepared for a new era of war and must transform its defences now or face the consequences

The warning has come from defence experts. Picture: MoD/Cpl Danny Houghton

By EJ Ward

Britain must urgently overhaul its defence posture to confront a more dangerous and fragmented world, a leading government adviser has warned.

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That's according to Juliet Reingold, a partner at Simmons & Simmons who heads the firm’s defence team, and said the collapse of the “Pax Americana” security umbrella means the UK can no longer rely on legacy alliances and must instead take greater responsibility for its own security. Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Reingold argued that a rapidly shifting global landscape, driven by emerging technologies, new theatres of conflict and evolving threat vectors, demands a fundamental transformation of how Britain approaches defence, security and resilience. Her warning echoes remarks made by Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, where he said the “Old World Order” was over. Read more: Falklands without key air defences as Argentina spends millions on fighter jets Read more: British Army takes ferry to Nato exercise - as calls grow for urgent defence spending boost

Reingold said the UK must now adapt to a “multipolar world” in which readiness extends beyond traditional military capability to include industrial strength, digital resilience and civilian preparedness. “The first duty of government must be to protect its citizens,” she wrote, adding that defence has become an “unavoidable priority” that requires immediate political focus. She warned that the challenge is not just the scale of investment required, but how effectively it is delivered. Despite rising defence budgets, longstanding issues such as slow procurement, fragmented supply chains and limited industrial capacity risk undermining the UK’s ability to respond to emerging threats. “To deliver credible and timely capability, the Government must solve a gridlock of interlinking priorities,” she said, pointing to the need to define future battlefield requirements, accelerate procurement, scale industrial output and mobilise both capital and workforce. Reingold also highlighted the paradox at the heart of defence spending, where governments must commit vast resources to build capabilities intended to deter conflict rather than be used. She called for a “market reset” to unlock what she described as unprecedented levels of investment into the defence ecosystem, backed by bold policy decisions and closer collaboration between government, industry and investors. Among her key recommendations were the adoption of faster and more flexible procurement models, greater support for domestic manufacturing capacity and stronger partnerships between major defence contractors, smaller firms and technology innovators.

The global security order has collapsed, Britain must urgently rearm and rethink. Picture: MoD/Mark Owens