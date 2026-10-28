Quite right too. The most significant sentence spoken by John Healey this afternoon was when he said that although analysts liked to talk of economic headwinds, in truth we were facing a global economic storm.

If you’re sailing through a storm, the first thing is to avoid capsizing. You’re going to hear, I’m sure, a lot of commentary saying that the chancellor should have been bolder. Indeed, I’m afraid I may have nodded along to it myself in the past. But what does that really mean?

For the left, it means raising taxes on wealth and business. So what if they push the fiscal rules in order to find more money for welfare and public sector workers. Fine. Well, fine-ish.

The result would be, very likely, a hostile reaction from the bond markets on the scale of what happened to Liz Truss. Economically, we are living on the edge: if we fall over it we’re straight into emergency general election territory. So Mr Healey didn’t deliver that Budget.

The other Budget he didn’t deliver is the one pushed on him from the right of politics, mainly from the Conservatives but also from some Reform politicians - Take a chainsaw to welfare. Slash spending across Whitehall, And use those deep spending cuts to fund a sharp increase in defence and above all, tax cuts.

Oh yes, and ditch net zero completely. No, if that’s your politics, it all makes sense. But if Andy Burnham tried it, there would be the mother and father of all Labour backbench revolts, and Cabinet resignations, and indeed the implosion of his government…

Again, almost certainly followed by a general election in the mood of panic and chaos. I can absolutely see why, if you’re leading the opposition, this is good for you. I’m less convinced it’s a great strategy for Andy Burnham.

Anyway, that’s the other budget that didn’t happen. And so we were left with useful measures to try to mitigate energy costs for poor families, and to make life easier for people building companies, paid for via relatively modest tax rise on the big banks and yet more taxes on landlords. Really big decisions on welfare and finding the £10 billion the government needs for defence will be confronted next year.

Overall, Budget day is a moment of pumped up theatre, a sort of carefully planned crisis, I think ridiculously self important and, on balance, not very good for the economic or emotional health of the country. In practice, this year, it was a Budget of useful but modest adjustments, tweaks on the tiller, cautious nips and unheroic tucks. But, so far at least, we haven’t capsized.

Andrew Marr is an author, journalist and presenter for LBC.

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