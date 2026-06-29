Burnham unveiled his '10 year plan' for Britain, including a 'No 10 North' as part of a redistribution of power and an overhaul of business rates to revive the high streets.

Andy Burnham delivered his first major speech since Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Andy Burnham has said Britain has been ‘stuck in a rut’ for decades due to ‘broken’ Westminster politics as he laid out his vision for the nation in his first speech since becoming the effective prime minister-in-waiting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He said Labour needs to “build the broadest possible coalition of people to lift Britain back up to where we all want it to be”. “The time has come to build the broadest possible coalition of people to lift Britain back up to where we all want it to be. “What hope can we have that it will be different this time? That’s the question I would be asking if I was a voter right now." It comes as Burnham unveiled his 10-year plan for Britain as part of his speech, taking place at Manchester's People's History Museum, as he pledged to shift power to the North. Read more: 'Summer of chaos': Badenoch warns Britain's economy is 'in limbo' as Burnham prepares for No10 Read more: 'No10 in the North': Burnham to unveil 10-year plan for Britain - with largest shift of power out of London in modern history

“After 10 years of political turbulence since Brexit and 20 years of falling living standards since the 2008 financial crash, Westminster has not been working for people, and it has not been working for a very long time. “In fact, it is broken, and as a result, the country isn’t where it should be. It is stuck in a rut, and clearly we cannot go on like this. My generation of politicians, including me, must take responsibility.” It is Mr Burnham’s first major speech since Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation. 'No 10 North' as Burnham branded it, would involve: Reform of essential utilities

Reindustrialisation

Regeneration of places He went on to say the UK needs a new "determination" to raise living standards, adding: "We need to change politics and we need to do it now."

Andy Burnham delivers a speech at the People's History Museum, Manchester, to pledge to give Britain the "circuit-breaker it needs" whilst unveiling his plans for devolution and the economy. Picture: Alamy

"I am going to do things differently... I am going to give Britain the circuit breaker it needs." In the speech he criticised the current system in Westminster and accused politicians of too much ‘finger pointing’ and ‘arguing’ and not enough ‘doing’. He is calling for a "more collaborative politics" and pledged to revive Britain's high streets with an overhaul of business rates for small businesses. "The civil service is full of good people trying to do the right thing, but they are held back by the structure and culture in which they have to work.

Labour party's Andy Burnham is hugged by party members before he delivers a speech at the People's History Museum in Manchester. Picture: Alamy