Labour arrives at its party conference in Liverpool next week with power, but without yet convincing the country it knows how to use it. The risk isn’t rage; it’s resignation. People aren’t angry so much as weary. They no longer believe government can make anything work. They are impatient, but not for much: services that function, rules that feel fair, and the sense that life is manageable again.

Keir Starmer’s election campaign was built on a “ming vase strategy”: carry a fragile coalition of voters carefully, no sudden moves, don’t drop it. That was the right approach to win. But a year on, the vase still looks pretty empty. Inside might be fragments of policy, but there’s no story to bind them together and not enough proof yet that the government can deliver.

In his speech at conference the Prime Minister is expected to talk about 'contribution,' that everyone should play their part, rules should be fair and rewards earned. This is the right instinct. Contribution could provide the simple, unifying thread that Labour has lacked: a story that explains what the government stands for and a compass to guide the tough choices ahead.

But words alone won’t cut it. Without proof, contribution risks sounding like another empty slogan. The public isn’t against the government doing things, but they’re tired of promises that never materialise.

Anyone can make an announcement. What matters is whether things slowly start to get better week by week. People need to see and feel the rules working and services improving, otherwise they will think nothing has changed.

That should be the doctrine for the Prime Minister’s speech next week: fewer soundbites, more results people can point to by spring. Call it the spring test. If the average parent, commuter or small employer won’t notice a change by then, park it.

What passes that test? Quicker GP appointments, measured and published surgery by surgery. Visible crackdowns on burglary and shoplifting in every force. Potholes repaired per mile with league tables people can read. Fly-tipping and graffiti blitzes in every neighbourhood every week. Breakfast clubs and childcare in schools working well, with monthly updates on how many more kids are being fed and how many more places are being added.

Caution might win elections, but it’s delivery that wins respect. And delivery today can’t just be announced; it must be seen. The audience no longer claps for good intentions.

Contribution can be Labour’s story. But people need to see it in action. Without getting the small things right, you won’t get buy-in or trust to begin the transformational change the country needs to see. But fail that test, and the weariness the public feels hardens into disillusion, the ground on which populists thrive.

____________________

Anna McShane is Director of The New Britain Project.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk