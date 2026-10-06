Britain has lost half of its billionaire wealth in the past two years, according to an analysis.

The news comes just days after it emerged one of the UK's richest men was leaving to live in Monaco.

Super-rich UK residents worth a total of £121bn have left the country since 2024, according to an analysis of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The departures coincide with a series of government measures that clamp down on wealth.

The £121bn figure accounts for more than half of all billionaire wealth in the country.

Read more: Billionaire businessman David Reuben, 88, quits UK for Monaco

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris and shipping magnate John Fredriksen have all left. Over the weekend it emerged that businessman David Reuben, whose net worth has been reported at around £27.9 billion, has left the UK for Monaco - a principality which does not impose income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax.