Britain loses over half its billionaire wealth in two years: Super-rich worth combined £121bn leave UK
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Britain has lost half of its billionaire wealth in the past two years, according to an analysis.
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The news comes just days after it emerged one of the UK's richest men was leaving to live in Monaco.
Super-rich UK residents worth a total of £121bn have left the country since 2024, according to an analysis of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The departures coincide with a series of government measures that clamp down on wealth.
The £121bn figure accounts for more than half of all billionaire wealth in the country.
Read more: Billionaire businessman David Reuben, 88, quits UK for Monaco
Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris and shipping magnate John Fredriksen have all left. Over the weekend it emerged that businessman David Reuben, whose net worth has been reported at around £27.9 billion, has left the UK for Monaco - a principality which does not impose income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax.
Mr Reuben along with his brother Simon are believed to be the UK's second-richest family worth around £28bn. They have been among the UK's biggest taxpayers for several decades.
Among the most high-profile changes that have hit the super-rich are the decision to ploug ahead with a pre-election promise to abolish the non-dom regime, which meant the wealthy would only pay tax on UK income and assets.
The government has also ended inheritance tax carve-outs applied to farms and family businesses and introduced a mansion tax on homes worth more than £2m.
Labour has faced accusations of fuelling a 'wealth exodus' from the UK.
Low-tax countries like Greece, Italy and Portugal which have put in place a 'flat tax regime' are attracting the UK's wealthiest residents. Places like the UAE, Monaco and Switzerland are also luring in Britain's super-rich.