In recent years there has been much debate about the alarming rise in rates of mental health problems.

Was this a case of people being “overdiagnosed” and “written off”, as former Health Secretary Wes Streeting suggested? Or was it evidence of a “snowflake generation” gaming the system, as some unsympathetic commentators have argued?

Those theories should be firmly put to bed by the publication of the government’s independent review into the prevalence of mental health conditions. It shows clearly what those of us who work in mental health have long suspected - that the rise in mental health conditions is real, and that we need an urgent focus across society on tackling it.

The review shows that the prevalence of common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression among adults in England has risen from around 15% in the early 1990s, to around 23% by the mid-2020s, with the clearest increases observed among young adults.

But the mental health system has failed to keep pace. That is contributing to an entirely unacceptable situation in which some people have to wait nearly two years to get mental health treatment, and often face traumatic experiences like suicide attempts, A&E visits, and job losses while they wait.

Bringing down waiting times and ensuring everyone can access good mental health support should be a top priority for the government as it responds to this review.

But that alone won’t solve the UK’s mental health crisis. As the independent review makes clear, we also need to address the socio-economic factors which are helping to drive it - most notably economic uncertainty and insecure employment.

Certainly the UK’s ongoing cost-of-living pressures - coupled with stagnant real wage growth - have taken a huge toll on people’s finances and mental wellbeing. Research by my charity Money and Mental Health shows that across the UK, 7.3 million adults (14%) are in problem debt, and a further 11.7 million people (22%) are at high risk of falling into this category.

Those financial difficulties go hand in hand with mental health problems. Nearly half of people in problem debt also have a mental health problem, and financial difficulties also make people’s recovery from poor mental health harder and longer. In other words, steps to improve people’s financial wellbeing will also improve their mental health, as well as making it much easier for people already struggling to recover, and easing the pressure on mental health services.

The good news is that the government has accepted the review’s recommendations and principles, and will be publishing a new mental health strategy to tackle these issues before Christmas.

High on the priority list should be making the welfare system more supportive and humane for the people who rely on it. As the review points out, the design of the benefits system is itself a mental health intervention, for better or worse. Too often it is the latter, with overly complex processes and harsh sanctions for those who can’t navigate them, causing unnecessary distress for people for whom benefits are a financial lifeline.

We are likely to see changes to the welfare system later this year when the government publishes the Timms Review into Personal Independence Payment (a benefit designed to help people with the extra costs of disability). It’s vital that those changes recognise the central importance of welfare payments to people’s financial wellbeing, as well as how the benefits system in its current form impacts on people’s mental health.

We also need to see action to reduce the psychological impact of being in debt - from ending aggressive debt collection processes, to making it easier for people to access free debt advice.

Finally, the government needs to overhaul Jobcentre training and other employment support to help people move into work. Former Health Secretary Alan Milburn, who is conducting a review into the rising number of young people out of work, has warned that the system needs a complete reset. The government can fix it by providing more tailored support that helps young people move into sustainable work, instead of forcing them to take any job at the cost of losing benefits (which is often the case as things stand).

This review needs to be a wake-up call for policymakers. It is time to stop debating whether the UK’s mental health crisis is real, and to start taking the steps needed to tackle the financial hardship which is helping to drive it.

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Helen Undy is Chief Executive of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute.

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