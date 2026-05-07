Britain ‘not ready’ to fight war on multiple fronts despite elite forces, defence expert warns
Britain’s armed forces are highly capable but not equipped to sustain a large-scale war across multiple fronts, a leading defence technology expert has warned.
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Writing for LBC Opinion, Matthew Albans, Chief Technology Officer at Roke, said the UK remains “underprepared” for the kind of prolonged, multi-theatre conflict that is becoming increasingly plausible.
It comes amid rising global instability, with ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and increased Russian naval activity near UK waters.
Albans pointed to recent comments from George Robertson, who said Britain is “underprepared, underinsured and under attack”, warning that national security is “in peril”.
Despite this, Albans said the UK still maintains “highly skilled armed forces” capable of delivering precise, high-impact operations as part of NATO.
However, he warned that capability does not equal capacity.
“What we cannot do is sustain a large-scale war across multiple fronts,” he said, adding that the size of Britain’s armed forces has been significantly reduced, leaving a force that is “world-class” but limited in scale.
Albans said this is a strategic choice, but one that has not been fully acknowledged.
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His warning comes as the UK continues to invest heavily in traditional military platforms such as submarines, aircraft carriers and fighter jets, which consume the majority of the defence budget.
While there has been growing recognition of the importance of emerging technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence, Albans said funding for innovation remains limited.
“What remains for genuine innovation is a thin layer of icing on a very expensive cake,” he said.
The war in Ukraine, he added, has demonstrated both the importance of rapid technological development and the risks of relying on increasingly commoditised systems such as drones.
“Ukraine needs low-cost and high-capability solutions,” Albans said. “That is exactly the tension the UK must resolve.”
He also warned that Britain’s role within NATO could come under increasing pressure if the United States continues to shift its strategic focus away from Europe.
In that scenario, Albans said the UK and its European allies would need to “step up meaningfully”, adding: “Rhetoric without resource is not leadership.”
On artificial intelligence, Albans pushed back against more dramatic portrayals of autonomous warfare, arguing that the real impact of AI is already being felt in data processing, analysis and decision-making on the battlefield.
Perhaps the most pressing question, he said, is whether Britain can realistically meet all of its current defence commitments at once.
These include protecting Eastern Europe, securing key maritime routes, defending critical national infrastructure and supporting allies in regions such as the Gulf.
“The honest answer is no,” Albans said. “But the difference is that Britain still wants to be everywhere.”
He added that the UK must now confront a fundamental strategic decision about what kind of military power it wants to be, warning that failing to do so risks leaving the country overstretched in an increasingly volatile world.