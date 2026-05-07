Britain’s armed forces are highly capable but not equipped to sustain a large-scale war across multiple fronts, a leading defence technology expert has warned.

Writing for LBC Opinion, Matthew Albans, Chief Technology Officer at Roke, said the UK remains “underprepared” for the kind of prolonged, multi-theatre conflict that is becoming increasingly plausible.

It comes amid rising global instability, with ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and increased Russian naval activity near UK waters.

Albans pointed to recent comments from George Robertson, who said Britain is “underprepared, underinsured and under attack”, warning that national security is “in peril”.

Despite this, Albans said the UK still maintains “highly skilled armed forces” capable of delivering precise, high-impact operations as part of NATO.

However, he warned that capability does not equal capacity.

“What we cannot do is sustain a large-scale war across multiple fronts,” he said, adding that the size of Britain’s armed forces has been significantly reduced, leaving a force that is “world-class” but limited in scale.

Albans said this is a strategic choice, but one that has not been fully acknowledged.

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Read more: Britain’s military is world-class, but not built for a war on multiple fronts