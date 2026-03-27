The new report warned that the UK should ready itself for a "worst-case scenario".

JCNSS said recent comments by US president Donald Trump had shown “demonstrable areas of tension” in UK-US relations that could “compromise the reliability of these dependencies”. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

MPs and peers have warned that Britain needs to move away from relying on the US for defence and security.

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In a report published on Friday, Parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) warned the Government should prepare for a “worst-case scenario” in which Europe could not rely on US support in a crisis. The JCNSS said the UK should plan to transition towards a more European-led Nato, and "move away from a bilateral relationship with the United States that is so dependent on the latter". The report said the UK should continue to collaborate with the US “where practical”. Read more: Moment defence secretary 'embarrassingly' struggles to name navy fleet size Read more: Germany ‘bailing us out’ with Nato flagship after HMS Dragon sent to Cyprus

The UK currently fields two aircraft carriers, whilst America has 11. Picture: Getty

RAF Menwith Hill, in North Yorkshire, houses a mix of US and British personnel who can detect missile launches towards the UK. Picture: Getty

The JCNSS said recent comments by president Donald Trump had shown “demonstrable areas of tension” in UK-US relations. The committee warned that this could “compromise the reliability of these dependencies” in the future. Britain currently relies on US support for the maintenance of its Trident nuclear missiles, intelligence sharing, nuclear early-warning, and projects such as the F35 fighter jet. The JCNSS is a cross party committee that monitors the UK's national security. It is made up of 22 MPs and peers.

JCNSS said recent comments by Donald Trump had shown “demonstrable areas of tension” in UK-US relations that could “compromise the reliability of these dependencies”. Picture: Alamy