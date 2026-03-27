Britain cannot rely on US for defence amid 'demonstrable areas of tension' between nations, MPs and peers warn
The new report warned that the UK should ready itself for a "worst-case scenario".
MPs and peers have warned that Britain needs to move away from relying on the US for defence and security.
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In a report published on Friday, Parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) warned the Government should prepare for a “worst-case scenario” in which Europe could not rely on US support in a crisis.
The JCNSS said the UK should plan to transition towards a more European-led Nato, and "move away from a bilateral relationship with the United States that is so dependent on the latter".
The report said the UK should continue to collaborate with the US “where practical”.
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The JCNSS said recent comments by president Donald Trump had shown “demonstrable areas of tension” in UK-US relations. The committee warned that this could “compromise the reliability of these dependencies” in the future.
Britain currently relies on US support for the maintenance of its Trident nuclear missiles, intelligence sharing, nuclear early-warning, and projects such as the F35 fighter jet.
The JCNSS is a cross party committee that monitors the UK's national security. It is made up of 22 MPs and peers.
JCNSS chairman and Labour MP Matt Western said: “The unpredictability of the US relationship is a growing concern.“
The UK’s deep dependence on the US for security guarantees has a long history, and the partnership will outlast prime ministers and presidents alike.“
But the UK needs a clear plan to move away from some areas of strategic reliance to ensure the UK can pursue its national interest.”
Naomi Smith, chief executive of campaign group Best for Britain, said the JCNSS was “completely right”.
“With a tyrant on Europe’s doorstep, we must urgently move away from a dangerous overreliance on US defence infrastructure and stand shoulder to shoulder with our closest allies and friends,” Smith added.