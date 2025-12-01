In his annual Guildhall speech on foreign policy, the Prime Minister accused opposition politicians of offering a “corrosive, inward-looking attitude” on international affairs

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to attend the Lady Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Britain must not shrink back from a “chaotic world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he underlined his commitment to internationalism.

In his annual Guildhall speech on foreign policy, the Prime Minister accused opposition politicians of offering a "corrosive, inward-looking attitude" on international affairs. Taking aim at those who advocate leaving the European Convention on Human Rights or Nato, he said they offered "grievance rather than hope" and "a declinist vision of a lesser Britain". Sir Keir said: "Moreover, it is a fatal misreading of the moment, ducking the fundamental challenge posed by a chaotic world – a world which is more dangerous and unstable than at any point for a generation, where international events reach directly into our lives, whether we like it or not." He added: "In these times, we deliver for Britain by looking outward with renewed purpose and pride, not by shrinking back. In these times, internationalism is patriotism."

The 800-year-old tradition has previously been known as the "Lord Mayor's Banquet" but this year was rebranded as the "Lady Mayor's Banquet". Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Since coming to power last year, Sir Keir has been active on the world stage, trumpeting deals with the US, India and the EU and leading the “coalition of the willing” in support of Ukraine. But he has also faced criticism from his opponents, who accuse him of spending too much time out of the country attending international summits rather than focusing on domestic issues. Speaking in the City of London on Monday evening, the Prime Minister offered a defence of his approach, describing it as “the biggest shift in British foreign policy since Brexit” and “a decisive move to face outward again”. While saying he would “always respect” the Brexit vote as a “fair, democratic expression”, he said the way the UK’s departure from the EU had been “sold and delivered” was “simply wrong”. He said: “Wild promises were made to the British people and not fulfilled. We are still dealing with the consequences today.” And he defended his Government’s thaw in relations with China, rejecting a “binary choice” between the “golden age” of engagement under David Cameron and the “ice age” under more recent Conservative prime ministers.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C), Lady Mayor Susan Langley (3rdL), Mayor Consort Gary Langley (3rdR) attend the Lady Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall on December 1. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images