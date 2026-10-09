Every day as an MP, I hear from my constituents and our local businesses about the issues affecting their daily lives.

One ever-present theme, coming up time and again, is the impact of the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU).

For my constituents in Kilmarnock and Loudoun, in southwest Scotland, from entrepreneurs and small business owners to workers, families, young people, and my former NHS colleagues, the reality has been needlessly more difficult.

Whether it's increased red tape and a lack of co-operation with our closest and largest market, fewer opportunities, a damaged economy or a lack of investment, you’d be hard-pressed to find an area of life that hasn’t been hit in some way. And it’s the same story elsewhere, not just in East Ayrshire or across Scotland, but throughout the United Kingdom: from Darvel to Devon.

But I didn’t come into politics to complain from the sidelines. My guiding principles are a spirit of public service - and a desire to get things done. When you can see a problem - and have a chance to do something about it - it’s time to roll your sleeves up and get on with the job.

That’s why I’m delighted to take up my new role as Chair of the UK Trade and Business Commission (UKTBC), and start taking action. The UKTBC is a cross-party, cross-industry group of parliamentarians, business leaders and representatives of civil society.

We gather evidence and provide expert scrutiny of UK trade policy - especially with the EU. And we recommend how the government can best deploy it to deliver growth and jobs right across the UK’s nations and regions. Or, as our new Prime Minister Andy Burnham rightly puts it, “good growth in every postcode”.

It was also very welcome to hear from the PM that a second summit between the UK and our EU partners will take place before the end of the year. These gatherings are vital opportunities to progress agreements that can tangibly deliver on our constituents' priorities: from the cost of living to defence, trade and opportunities for our brilliant young people. Even more positively, the PM went further, opening the door to a bigger conversation on where our relationship with the EU should go next.

The next set of talks, slated for late November, offer a key opportunity to finalise the three major commitments outstanding from last year’s summit: a food and drink deal, emissions trading, and a youth mobility agreement. As we delay, businesses pay. Export health certificates alone have cost British meat producers nearly £300 million since 2020, as the European Affairs Committee heard earlier this year - and that’s before haulage and consignment costs. Try finding that down the back of the sofa.

Above all else, the Summit must be a political and diplomatic success for both sides: cementing the UK-EU ‘reset’ and showing our relationship is firmly rooted in goodwill. That grounding will be vital as we look to the future together.

Speaking at Labour conference, Andy Burnham stressed that the next summit would be a moment to set out the “different options” for the UK’s future relationship with the EU. These options included maintaining current arrangements, entering a customs union, joining the single market, or “going all the way” and restoring the UK’s EU membership.

This is plainly a watershed moment. No Prime Minister has put the full range of options on the table since Theresa May drew her red lines. Andy Burnham has invited the country to have an honest conversation about our relationship with our largest neighbours and trading partners, and to build a consensus on where we go from here.

It’s long overdue. Many sectors, including the financial and professional services the UK excels in, were left untouched by the 2025 summit talks. And new challenges have emerged for UK-EU trade. With the bloc introducing its ‘Made in Europe’ agenda, both UK and EU automotive trade bodies have called for the UK to be included in the EU’s definition of ‘European’, a vital boost to car industries on both sides of the channel.

On Monday, the UKTBC will take evidence on this crucial issue. We’ll hear from Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to understand just how high the stakes are.

But we’re not stopping there. It’s vital that all businesses are part of this conversation. As commissioners, from our diverse range of parliamentary backgrounds and different industries, we will work with UK industry, from the macro to the micro, to understand their priorities for the future relationship.

Over the next few weeks, we will run a consultation asking firms across the country what they need from our long-term relationship with the EU. We want to hear from you; from the businesses in every nation and region of these islands.

Using your evidence, we will work with experts to test each option the government is expected to set out, then present our evidence-based assessment and examine the benefits and trade-offs.

The Prime Minister has reopened the conversation. It’s time to have your say.

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Lillian Jones is the MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun and Chairwoman of the UK Trade and Business Commission.

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