The head of the British military has admitted the UK is not "as ready as it needs to be" for war.

Sir Richard Knighton said current spending levels will not be able to meet every need. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The head of the British military has admitted the UK is not "as ready as it needs to be" for war.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Giving evidence to the Defence Select Committee, Sir Richard Knighton said current spending levels will not be able to meet every need. The acknowledgment by the Air Chief Marshal came amid growing warnings about the risk of conflict with Russia and aggressive remarks from President Donald Trump about taking control of Greenland. During a wide-ranging session with MPs on Monday, the chief of the defence staff also confirmed the Ministry of Defence does not have sufficient funding to meet its equipment plans or the additional goals outlined in a comprehensive defence review published back in June. Read More: Army facing £28bn black hole as Starmer vows to send troops to Ukraine, top forces chief warns Read More: Ex-SAS chiefs accuse Labour of 'war on our own army' as Troubles Bill risks 'humiliating Britain's special forces'

The acknowledgment by the Air Chief Marshal came amid growing warnings about the risk of conflict with Russia. Picture: Getty

While he declined to say whether there was a specific budget gap and avoided using the term "cuts", he said options under consideration include scaling back or delaying military programmes. Air Chief Marshal Knighton, who at times appeared frustrated, told members of the committee not to "put words in my mouth" as he was questioned about reports that he had warned Prime Minister before Christmas that defence faces a £28bn budget gap over the next four years and would be forced into significant cuts without extra funding. He said: "If we wanted to do everything that's currently in the programme and do all the extra things in the SDR [Strategic Defence Review], could we do that with the budget that we've got? The answer is no."