Britain has less than three years to prepare for a high-tech war against a big adversary, and it is not ready for it, a minister has claimed.

“When it comes to deterring Russia, we have three to five years before we have to fight a significant confrontation with a major state, a geographically constrained conflict in some shape or form,” he told The Times.

Al Carns, minister of state for the armed forces, warned the UK's forces were under-prepared for any future conflict, with "much of their hardware stuck in the past".

"And the reality is, whether we like it or not our military in a lot of cases hasn’t changed from the Eighties and Nineties. We’ve got to move faster, and on everything."

It is the starkest warning yet given by a UK minister, who usually reassures the public about the threat of war in public statements.

Mr Carns is a former Royal Marine colonel and was elected MP for Birmingham Selly Oak at the 2024 General Election.

He was deployed to Kyiv during the Ukraine-Russia war and was summoned to the Ministry of Defence’s Whitehall HQ to brief officials on the changes he had seen in the battlefield.

Having not been convinced that Britain's defence system was "moving as fast as I wanted to", he quit his special forces operator role and went into politics.

The 45-year-old Scot is most concerned about drone warfare, which is "unrecognisable" from the first two years of Russia’s invasion.

He claims that a single drone now has the same lethality rate as 22 artillery rounds, and that 87 per cent of all casualties on the Ukraine front line are caused by drones.

"Whoever integrates drones, autonomy and AI into the way we fight will win the next conflict," Mr Carns warned.

His words come after the UK hit Russia with its largest wave of sanctions since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed the UK would stand by Ukraine until Russian aggression is defeated and paid tribute to “the incredible resilience of the Ukrainians”.