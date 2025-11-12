The UK will seek to tighten restrictions on Russian gas exports over the next year to increase the pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) will face a ban on access to UK maritime services, such as insurance and shipping.

The move will prevent British services being used to export Russian LNG to third countries, with imports to the UK itself having been banned since 2023.

The ban will be implemented over the course of 2026 alongside other European countries.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the decision as she prepared to head to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Niagara, Canada, on Wednesday.

She also announced that the UK would provide another £13 million in aid for Ukraine to help repair its energy infrastructure and support those most affected by a loss of power as winter begins to take hold.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure throughout the war and the Foreign Office said Moscow was now “escalating brutal attacks on power and heating networks, as Putin tries to grind the Ukrainian people down”.

