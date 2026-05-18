Britain is approaching the limit on higher tax levels, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The fund was broadly supportive of the Chancellor’s economic plans, but warned that the UK government would need to limit welfare to balance the country’s books.

The organisation said the country now had “limited space” to raise taxes further, due to being up against “a set of economic realities” that could restrict the possibility for further tax hikes or borrowing to stabilise public spending.

The IMF warned that Andy Burnham becoming the Prime Minister could further risk the country losing the confidence of financial markets.

It came as the Mayor of Greater Manchester, discussed austerity in a speech as part of his bid for the Makerfield by-election.

He said the UK had been on the “wrong path for most of the last 40 years” and said the by-election was a chance to have a “much bigger debate about how politics needs to change”.

He said the economy does not work for the majority of “working people” and that the system has “syphoned wealth… into the hands of those for whom life was already very good."

"It created an economy that didn’t work for most working people," he said. "It led to the loss of good jobs, the decline of our high streets, and the neglect of our towns. It led to people paying over the odds for the daily basics, energy, housing, water, transport.”

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