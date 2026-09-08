Britain rebukes Serbia over ‘hero’s funeral’ for War Criminal Ratko Mladic as military officials carry his flag-draped coffin
Mladic, who died while serving a life sentence for crimes committed during the wars that tore Yugoslavia apart in the 1990s, was buried in Belgrade on Monday with military honours.
Serbia has been rebuked by the UK over the hero’s funeral given to war criminal Ratko Mladic.
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The country’s charge d’affaires in London was summoned by the UK’s special envoy to the Western Balkans Dame Karen Pierce to condemn the involvement of state and military officials in Mladic’s funeral.
Mladic, who died while serving a life sentence for crimes committed during the wars that tore Yugoslavia apart in the 1990s, was buried in Belgrade on Monday with military honours.
Serbian soldiers carried Mladic’s flag-draped coffin at the cemetery.
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Europe minister Lord Wood of Anfield said: “As a military commander, Mladic presided over crimes that are among the worst committed in Europe since the Second World War.
“He was convicted by an independent UN tribunal of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
“The denial and whitewashing of his crimes is an affront to international law and directly undermines regional stability and trust.”