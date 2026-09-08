Serbia has been rebuked by the UK over the hero’s funeral given to war criminal Ratko Mladic.

The country’s charge d’affaires in London was summoned by the UK’s special envoy to the Western Balkans Dame Karen Pierce to condemn the involvement of state and military officials in Mladic’s funeral.

Mladic, who died while serving a life sentence for crimes committed during the wars that tore Yugoslavia apart in the 1990s, was buried in Belgrade on Monday with military honours.

Serbian soldiers carried Mladic’s flag-draped coffin at the cemetery.