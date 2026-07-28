The 75th anniversary of the Refugee Convention offers an opportunity to reflect on something deeper than any policy debate: our shared humanity.

At a time when division in our society is amplified and promoted, we know that the British people still believe that kindness, dignity, respect and empathy are values worth holding on to.

Recent British Red Cross research found that 86% of people believe all human beings should be treated with humanity, regardless of where they come from or what they believe.

For three-quarters of a century, the Refugee Convention has helped turn those values into action, offering protection to people forced to flee war, violence and persecution. It reflects a simple principle: that when someone's life is in danger, when they have no way to be safe in their own country, they should be able to find sanctuary.

The UK has a proud history of offering protection, from the Kindertransport of World War II, to welcoming people from Vietnam and Uganda in the 1970s. More recently, thousands of people opened their doors through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, showing that compassion remains a powerful force within our communities.

This is who we are – a nation that welcomes people in their hour of need, offering spare bedrooms, food, and most importantly safety. Even when we don’t have much, these everyday actions – helping your newly arrived neighbour take their kids to school, or use the bus, or just a smile and a hello – make us a community that supports each other, where refugees can restart their lives and give back.

Looking back, many of us have family histories marked by hardship, displacement, or the challenge of starting again. These experiences remind us that humanity is not about where someone comes from. It is about how we choose to treat one another when it matters most.

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Sam Turner is director of migration and displacement at the British Red Cross.

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