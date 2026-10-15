Chancellor John Healey said the Government’s commitment to the Ukrainian people was “unshakeable”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (R) shakes hands with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Britain will fund critical repairs to the Chernobyl power plant hit by a Russian drone attack as Andy Burnham sought to bolster support for Ukraine amid “dark and difficult days” for the war-torn country.

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The UK will provide £17 million to help restore its protective shelter and ventilation, which were damaged by an attack last year, amid concerns that corrosion could create longer-term environmental and safety risks. Chancellor John Healey said the Government’s commitment to the Ukrainian people was “unshakeable”, while Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Britain will “stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will do so until they prevail”. The UK’s funding pledge is part of a wider international programme coordinated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, working alongside the Ukrainian government and G7 donors. Read more: 'We're done': Kyiv will resume strikes on Russian refineries as Zelenskyy says US 'betrayed' Ukraine by slowing down Starshield Read more: Gianni Infantino told Donald Trump he'd 'take care of' USA star Balogun's World Cup red card, Fifa insiders claim

Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images

It comes after the Prime Minister hosted Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street on Wednesday, when he told the Ukrainian president the UK was “behind you and that will not change”. Mr Zelenskyy received an unprecedented honour guard made up of troops from the Irish Guards on his arrival at No 10. The meeting came during a period of strained relations between Ukraine and the US after Donald Trump eased sanctions on Russian diesel last week as high fuel prices in America threatened to overshadow November’s mid-term elections. The UK responded to news of the deal by pledging to “maintain pressure on Russia”.

In recent days, the US president has also suggested Ukraine needs a new leader and claimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal more than the government in Kyiv. Mr Zelensky has also said use of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications system was “blocked” and that as a result “people will die”, admitting that he felt betrayed by Mr Trump. “It’s a pity that we are losing, we are losing a strong partner,” he told Piers Morgan Uncensored. Starlink is used by Ukraine to defend against aerial attacks and for long-range drones targeting Russian sites. However, Mr Musk said on Wednesday the military version of Starlink – named Starshield – was “owned and controlled by the US government”.

Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.



Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2026

He wrote on X: “Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS. Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. “Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company.” Speaking in the Commons ahead of his meeting with Mr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister said he would seek to restore Donald Trump’s support for Ukraine. During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Burnham said he was being “careful” in his language after Mr Trump’s diesel deal with Russia, as he said he was “laying the ground” for a reconciliation.