Britain must brace for a rat invasion this winter after a warmer than usual summer has caused a boom in numbers.

According to experts, we are seeing more rodents and they are getting bigger thanks to an increased access to food waste.

Kieran Sampler, who runs VermiCure Pest Control and is founder of the Yorkshire Rat Pack – a Facebook group with 114,000 followers, said they are regularly catching rats 20 inches and longer.

Mr Sampler told the Telegraph: “There is a lot more waste now than 20 years ago. There are more takeaways, more half-eaten food.

"There are a lot more high rise flats now with communal bin areas and this brings a lot more rats."

Read more: Wales and Northern Ireland see warmest August bank holiday on record, Met Office confirms

Read more: Hot weather to persist across the UK after Britain baked in latest heatwave