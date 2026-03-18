Britain is vulnerable to foreign sabotage of key satellite systems that underpin everything from mobile phones to banking.

Aled Catherall, the Chief Tech Officer at Plextek, told LBC that hostile states can disrupt Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) - which provide critical positioning and timing data.

The estimated cost of disruption, from Iran or Russia, to the UK economy would total £1 billion per day, he warned.

The satellite expert said Britain has become heavily reliant on the signals, not just for defence, but disruption could hit shipping, aircraft, farming, broadcasting, cellular networks and parts of the financial sector.

Imagine waking up and your phone says you’re in the wrong place - or cannot get a signal at all.

Mobile signal becomes unreliable. Radio and TV reception start to falter. You cannot access online banking. Messages take longer to send. Calls drop out.

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